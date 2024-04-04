Advertisement

This Ramadan, India's fashion landscape is highly influenced with celebrity-inspired styles, alongside iconic fashion houses showcasing their Ramadan-specific lines. The period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and has increasingly become a focal point in fashion, with top brands rolling out modest wear collections in celebration. Ramadan, a period marked by deep reflection and community bonding, also becomes a canvas for fashion enthusiasts to express their style. Have a look at celebrity-endorsed fashionable looks to sport during the month of religious observance.

Elegance redefined by Ritu Kumar

Sonam Kapoor, under the stylistic direction of Rhea Kapoor, dons a Ritu Kumar Couture '23 sari ensemble. The set includes an Imran jacket, drawing inspiration from a 20th-century courtier’s attire, coupled with a striped shirt and a traditional sari.

Image credit: Ritu Kumar/ IG

JJV Kapurthala's achromatic elegance

With zebra prints from the Fauna Series, JJV Kapurthala's, a bridge-to-fashion label from a celebrated couture house, floor-length attire sticks to a monochromatic theme, enhanced by detailed cuff work that adds a touch of nobility.

Anita Dongre's timeless grace

Karishma Kapoor is seen styled by Rhea Kapoor, and wearing an spectacular dress displaying hues of green juxtaposed with an Afghan-inspired silhouette, making for an ideal party outfit to wear during Eid functions, while looking glam in the Mumbai-based designer's couture wear.

Image credit: Karishma Kapoor/ IG

Sureena Chowdri's festive flair

Gear up for Ramadan with Sureena Chowdri's sharara set, adorned with mirror work for a blend of comfort and panache. Accented with chunky jewelry and an oversized bag, it's a festive staple.

Anamika Khanna's peplum perfection

Sonakshi Sinha shines in a pink peplum creation by Anamika Khanna, showcasing the designer's knack for detail and festive charm.

Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor's dignified charm

Genelia D'Souza models a Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor original, featuring dhoti pants and scalloped edges, ensuring spotlight-stealing moments at Iftari. These celebrity-backed looks merge traditional and modern aesthetics, setting the tone for this Ramadan’s fashion narrative.