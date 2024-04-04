×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Ramadan 2024: Celebrity-Approved Outfits To Try For Eid Festivities

Let Bollywood fashionistas from Sonam Kapoor to Kriti Sanon be your style guide for a traditional look this Eid. These outfits are easy to put together.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ramadan attires
Ramadan attires | Image:Sonakshi Sinha/IG
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

This Ramadan, India's fashion landscape is highly influenced with celebrity-inspired styles, alongside iconic fashion houses showcasing their Ramadan-specific lines. The period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and has increasingly become a focal point in fashion, with top brands rolling out modest wear collections in celebration. Ramadan, a period marked by deep reflection and community bonding, also becomes a canvas for fashion enthusiasts to express their style. Have a look at celebrity-endorsed fashionable looks to sport during the month of religious observance. 

Elegance redefined by Ritu Kumar

Sonam Kapoor, under the stylistic direction of Rhea Kapoor, dons a Ritu Kumar Couture '23 sari ensemble. The set includes an Imran jacket, drawing inspiration from a 20th-century courtier’s attire, coupled with a striped shirt and a traditional sari.

Image credit: Ritu Kumar/ IG 

JJV Kapurthala's achromatic elegance

With zebra prints from the Fauna Series, JJV Kapurthala's, a bridge-to-fashion label from a celebrated couture house, floor-length attire sticks to a monochromatic theme, enhanced by detailed cuff work that adds a touch of nobility. 

Anita Dongre's timeless grace

Karishma Kapoor is seen styled by Rhea Kapoor, and wearing an spectacular dress displaying hues of green juxtaposed with an Afghan-inspired silhouette, making for an ideal party outfit to wear during Eid functions, while looking glam in the Mumbai-based designer's couture wear. 

Image credit: Karishma Kapoor/ IG

Sureena Chowdri's festive flair

Gear up for Ramadan with Sureena Chowdri's sharara set, adorned with mirror work for a blend of comfort and panache. Accented with chunky jewelry and an oversized bag, it's a festive staple.

Anamika Khanna's peplum perfection

Sonakshi Sinha shines in a pink peplum creation by Anamika Khanna, showcasing the designer's knack for detail and festive charm.

Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor's dignified charm

Genelia D'Souza models a Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor original, featuring dhoti pants and scalloped edges, ensuring spotlight-stealing moments at Iftari. These celebrity-backed looks merge traditional and modern aesthetics, setting the tone for this Ramadan’s fashion narrative.

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IIT Alumnus Highlights Skyrocketing Real Estate Prices In Metro Cities

Skyrocketing Real Estate

2 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on UN Comment

8 minutes ago
GNLU

GNLU Rape Case

9 minutes ago
3-2-1 workouts

3-2-1 Workout Trend

10 minutes ago
Ford

Ford delays electric SUV

11 minutes ago
Cricket Stadium

Cricket Stadium Trivia

15 minutes ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

18 minutes ago
Lok Sabha elections 2024

CPI leader annie raja

18 minutes ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma's fielding

21 minutes ago
Alaska Airlines

Boeing pays $160 million

25 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal

Rafa pulls of Monte-Carlo

31 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

37 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing, Airbus near deal

42 minutes ago
Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

Skiers Capture Avalanche

43 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon with Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan

Kriti Shares Crew BTS

an hour ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Sreenidi's I-League hope

an hour ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

an hour ago
Uttarakhand Premier League

UPL franchise

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Robert Vadra Throws Hat in Ring, Hints at Contesting Polls From Amethi

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. Seema Haider's Pak Husband Writes to Noida Cops, Demands Her Narco Test

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Jolts Japan's Honshu

    World8 hours ago

  4. Woman Climbs Electric Pole After Husband Discovers Her Affair | WATCH

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in MP, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo