Ramadan 2024: Celebrity-Approved Outfits To Try For Eid Festivities
Let Bollywood fashionistas from Sonam Kapoor to Kriti Sanon be your style guide for a traditional look this Eid. These outfits are easy to put together.
This Ramadan, India's fashion landscape is highly influenced with celebrity-inspired styles, alongside iconic fashion houses showcasing their Ramadan-specific lines. The period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and has increasingly become a focal point in fashion, with top brands rolling out modest wear collections in celebration. Ramadan, a period marked by deep reflection and community bonding, also becomes a canvas for fashion enthusiasts to express their style. Have a look at celebrity-endorsed fashionable looks to sport during the month of religious observance.
Elegance redefined by Ritu Kumar
Sonam Kapoor, under the stylistic direction of Rhea Kapoor, dons a Ritu Kumar Couture '23 sari ensemble. The set includes an Imran jacket, drawing inspiration from a 20th-century courtier’s attire, coupled with a striped shirt and a traditional sari.
JJV Kapurthala's achromatic elegance
With zebra prints from the Fauna Series, JJV Kapurthala's, a bridge-to-fashion label from a celebrated couture house, floor-length attire sticks to a monochromatic theme, enhanced by detailed cuff work that adds a touch of nobility.
Anita Dongre's timeless grace
Karishma Kapoor is seen styled by Rhea Kapoor, and wearing an spectacular dress displaying hues of green juxtaposed with an Afghan-inspired silhouette, making for an ideal party outfit to wear during Eid functions, while looking glam in the Mumbai-based designer's couture wear.
Sureena Chowdri's festive flair
Gear up for Ramadan with Sureena Chowdri's sharara set, adorned with mirror work for a blend of comfort and panache. Accented with chunky jewelry and an oversized bag, it's a festive staple.
Anamika Khanna's peplum perfection
Sonakshi Sinha shines in a pink peplum creation by Anamika Khanna, showcasing the designer's knack for detail and festive charm.
Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor's dignified charm
Genelia D'Souza models a Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor original, featuring dhoti pants and scalloped edges, ensuring spotlight-stealing moments at Iftari. These celebrity-backed looks merge traditional and modern aesthetics, setting the tone for this Ramadan’s fashion narrative.
