Jewel-toned outfits can be a nice addition to your summer wardrobe. These rich colours, reminiscent of precious stones like emerald, ruby, sapphire, and amethyst, can add a touch of sophistication and boldness to your look. Here are some essential dos and don'ts to help you style jewel-toned outfits perfectly for the summer season.

Choose lightweight fabrics

In summer, it's crucial to choose fabrics that are breathable and comfortable. When selecting jewel-toned pieces, go for lightweight materials like cotton, linen, chiffon, or silk. These fabrics allow for better air circulation and keep you cool while showcasing the vibrant colours beautifully.

Emerald toned dress | Image: Unsplash

Do not overdo dark tones

While jewel tones are inherently deep and rich, wearing excessively dark shades can make your outfit look heavy and out of place in the bright summer sun. Balance these tones with lighter hues or neutrals to keep your look season-appropriate. For instance, pair an emerald green top with white linen trousers or a ruby red skirt with a pastel blouse.

Mix and match wisely

One of the best ways to style jewel tones is by mixing and matching them with other colours. Jewel tones can work well together, but it's essential to strike the right balance. For example, an amethyst dress can be complemented with a soft gold or nude accessory, while a sapphire blouse might pair well with light grey pants. The key is to let one jewel-toned piece be the focal point and keep other elements more subdued.

Don't forget to accessorise

Accessories can elevate your jewel-toned outfit, but they need to be chosen carefully. Gold and silver jewellery often complement jewel tones beautifully, adding a touch of elegance without overwhelming the outfit. Additionally, opt for minimalistic accessories if your outfit already has a bold colour to avoid looking too busy.

Consider your skin undertone

When choosing jewel tones, consider your skin undertone to find the most flattering shades. Warm-toned individuals might find colours like emerald, topaz, and ruby more complementary, while cool-toned individuals might look best in sapphire, amethyst, and turquoise. Experiment with different shades to see what enhances your natural complexion.

Ruby red dress | Image: Unsplash

Don't ignore fit and silhouette

The fit and silhouette of your jewel-toned outfit are just as important as the color itself. Ensure that the pieces you choose fit well and flatter your body shape. A well-fitted emerald green dress or a tailored ruby red blazer can make a strong style statement, whereas ill-fitting clothes can detract from the overall look.

Embrace patterns and prints

Including patterns and prints can add a fun and modern twist to your jewel-toned outfits. Florals, geometric patterns, and subtle prints can break the monotony and make your outfit more interesting. However, ensure that the prints do not overshadow the jewel tones; they should complement rather than compete