Satin and its luxurious sheen along with its smooth texture is perfect for the summer season. It is a versatile fabric that can add sophistication to any summer wardrobe. From elegant slip dresses to sleek backless gowns and stylish coord sets for men, satin garments are all about glamour and elegance. Not just us, Bollywood actors believe it too. Here are some stylish tips for including satin to your summer wardrobe.

Satin slip dress

A satin slip dress is the perfect summer staple that combines comfort and elegance. For a daytime look, pair a midi-length satin slip dress in a soft pastel hue with strappy sandals and delicate jewellery for a feminine and romantic ensemble. For evening affairs, opt for a sleek and sophisticated black or white satin slip dress with statement heels and a bold clutch for a glamorous look. Take cues from Jennifer Winget’s glam look.

Jennifer Winget | Image: Instagram

Co-ord set

For men, a co-ord satin set gives a sophisticated and on-trend summer look that is full of confidence and style. Go for a satin shirt and shorts set in coordinating colours for a statement-making outfit. Complete the look with classic sneakers or loafers and a sleek watch for a polished finish that is perfect for day and night events. Ranveer Singh’s outfit is the perfect look to take notes from.

Ranveer Singh | Image: Instagram

Backless gown

A backless satin gown is the epitome of summer sophistication, perfect for special occasions and evening events. Choose a flowing maxi silhouette in a vibrant jewel tone or a delicate floral print for a fresh and modern look. Style with minimalist accessories and a tousled updo to let the gown take centre stage and make a statement wherever you go. Wearing something similar to Disha Patani’s red backless gown will make you stand out.

Doisha Patani | Image: Instagram

Satin shirt

A satin shirt adds a touch of luxe to your everyday wardrobe and is perfect for both casual and formal occasions. Pair a classic white satin button-down shirt with tailored trousers and loafers for a polished office-ready look. For a more relaxed vibe, layer a satin shirt over denim shorts or jeans and accessorise with statement jewellery and espadrille sandals for a chic summer ensemble. Konkana's emerald satin shirt is just classy, the perfect summer inspo.

Konkona Sen | Image: Instagram

Satin kurta

A satin kurta for men is a stylish and modern twist on traditional ethnic wear, perfect for summer weddings, festivities, and special occasions.

Vijay Verma | Image: Instagram

Choose a tailored satin kurta in a neutral colour, rich jewel tone or subtle metallic shade and pair it with fitted trousers or churidar pants for a sleek and sophisticated look. You can also lawyer it with a coat like Vijay Verma.