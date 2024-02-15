Advertisement

If you are someone who follows fashion trends diligently, there are high chances that you already know that grandpa-core fashion is not as boring as it sounds. Dressing up in sweater vests, knitted overalls and mom jeans might not be as lousy as you think. You just know the trend is something unique when Gen Z and boomers are both on board with it.

What is grandpacore fashion?

Pinterest's 2024 forecast predicts an exciting fusion as both Gen Z and Boomers adopt the eclectic grandpa style. This trend includes a fun mix of colourful knitwear, sophisticated tweed, classic loafers, patterned boxer shorts, sensible sneakers, baseball caps, and classic wristwatches.

How to style grandpacore outfits?

Here are some tips to style your grandpacore look effortlessly.

Go for classic silhouettes

Start by building your Grandpacore wardrobe with classic silhouettes that evoke a sense of nostalgia and vintage charm. Look for tailored blazers, high-waisted trousers, pleated skirts, and structured dresses in timeless fabrics such as tweed, wool, and corduroy. These pieces serve as the foundation of your Grandpacore look, providing a polished and refined aesthetic that exudes sophistication.

Mix and match is the way to go

Blend vintage and modern elements to create a unique and eclectic Grandpacore style. A vintage blouse with relaxed denim jeans, or layer a simple cardigan over a sleek midi dress will work wonders for college-going girls.

Mix and match your grandpacore outfits | IMage: Unsplash

Muted colours are the way to go

Stick to muted colour palettes reminiscent of old photographs and vintage interiors to capture the essence of Grandpacore style. Choose soft neutrals such as beige, taupe, camel, and ivory, along with subtle pops of colour in similar shades like muted mustard, dusty rose, or olive green.

Accessories add all the charm

Clutching your pearls have a whole new meaning with grandpacore fashion. Look for delicate pearl necklaces, vintage brooches, retro-inspired eyewear, and classic handbags with structured silhouettes. Finish your look with a pair of vintage-inspired loafers, Mary Jane shoes, or lace-up boots to complete the vintage-inspired aesthetic.