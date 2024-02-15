Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Styling Your Grandpacore Outfits - Tips To Merge Vintage Fashion With Modern Silhouettes

Styling your grandpacore looks can be fun. With these tips, nail this mix of vintage and modern fashion.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Grandpacore fashion
Grandpacore fashion | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

If you are someone who follows fashion trends diligently, there are high chances that you already know that grandpa-core fashion is not as boring as it sounds. Dressing up in sweater vests, knitted overalls and mom jeans might not be as lousy as you think. You just know the trend is something unique when Gen Z and boomers are both on board with it.

What is grandpacore fashion?

Pinterest's 2024 forecast predicts an exciting fusion as both Gen Z and Boomers adopt the eclectic grandpa style. This trend includes a fun mix of colourful knitwear, sophisticated tweed, classic loafers, patterned boxer shorts, sensible sneakers, baseball caps, and classic wristwatches.

How to style grandpacore outfits?

Here are some tips to style your grandpacore look effortlessly.

Advertisement

Go for classic silhouettes

Start by building your Grandpacore wardrobe with classic silhouettes that evoke a sense of nostalgia and vintage charm. Look for tailored blazers, high-waisted trousers, pleated skirts, and structured dresses in timeless fabrics such as tweed, wool, and corduroy. These pieces serve as the foundation of your Grandpacore look, providing a polished and refined aesthetic that exudes sophistication.

Advertisement

Mix and match is the way to go

Blend vintage and modern elements to create a unique and eclectic Grandpacore style. A vintage blouse with relaxed denim jeans, or layer a simple cardigan over a sleek midi dress will work wonders for college-going girls.

Advertisement
Mix and match your grandpacore outfits | IMage: Unsplash

Muted colours are the way to go

Stick to muted colour palettes reminiscent of old photographs and vintage interiors to capture the essence of Grandpacore style. Choose soft neutrals such as beige, taupe, camel, and ivory, along with subtle pops of colour in similar shades like muted mustard, dusty rose, or olive green.

Advertisement

Accessories add all the charm

Clutching your pearls have a whole new meaning with grandpacore fashion. Look for delicate pearl necklaces, vintage brooches, retro-inspired eyewear, and classic handbags with structured silhouettes. Finish your look with a pair of vintage-inspired loafers, Mary Jane shoes, or lace-up boots to complete the vintage-inspired aesthetic.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

17 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

17 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

17 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

17 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Germany to face deepest recession in 20 years

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  2. Thermax CSR activities aiding social security schemes: Meher Pudumjee

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. Sudeep-Rakshit's 'Cold Fight' Reason Behind Delay In Thugs Of Malgudi?

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Explained: What is Happening in Sandeshkhali?

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, Quits TMC Amid Sandeshkhali Uprising

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo