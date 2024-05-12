Advertisement

The shirt dress is a versatile wardrobe special that can easily transition from casual to elegant, making it a must-have piece for the summer season. With its relaxed silhouette and polished appeal, the shirt dress offers endless styling possibilities for effortless summer looks. Here are some creative ways to style a shirt dress and stay chic and cool all season long.

Belted waist

Add definition to the loose silhouette of a shirt dress by cinching it at the waist with a statement belt. Opt for a wide belt to create a flattering hourglass shape, or choose a thin belt for a more subtle cinched effect. Experiment with different belt styles, such as woven, leather, or metallic, to elevate the look and add visual interest to your outfit.

Shirt dress with belt | Image: Unsplash

Layered Look

Embrace the art of layering by wearing your shirt dress unbuttoned over a tank top and shorts or a lightweight slip dress. Leave the top buttons undone for a relaxed, undone vibe, or button it up for a more polished look. Layering adds dimension and texture to your outfit while allowing you to play with different colors and patterns for a personalized touch.

Casual cool with sneakers

For a laid-back and effortlessly cool ensemble, pair your shirt dress with white sneakers. The combination of a crisp shirt dress and sporty sneakers strikes the perfect balance between casual and chic, making it ideal for weekend outings, brunch dates, or leisurely strolls. Complete the look with oversized sunglasses and a crossbody bag for a dose of urban flair.

Boho vibes with espadrilles

Channel your inner bohemian spirit by styling your shirt dress with espadrille wedges or sandals. The natural texture and relaxed vibe of espadrilles complement the breezy silhouette of a shirt dress, creating a laid-back yet stylish ensemble that's perfect for beach days, picnics, or summer festivals. Add woven accessories like a straw hat and rattan bag to enhance the boho aesthetic.

Shirt dress | Image: Unsplash

Elegance with heeled sandals

Transition seamlessly from day to night by swapping out casual footwear for heeled sandals or block heels. Elevate your shirt dress with a pair of strappy sandals in a neutral hue or metallic finish, adding height and sophistication to your look. Accessorise with delicate jewelry, a structured clutch, and a swipe of bold lipstick for a chic evening ensemble.

Statement accessories

Elevate a simple shirt dress with statement accessories that make a bold impact. Layer on chunky necklaces, statement earrings, or oversized sunglasses to add drama and personality to your look. Experiment with mixing textures, colours, and proportions to create a visually striking ensemble that gives out confidence and glamour.