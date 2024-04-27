Advertisement

The temperatures are on the rise and the sun is shining brighter everyday. It is the time to refresh your wardrobe with vibrant prints and playful patterns that capture the essence of summer. Including eye-catching prints into your outfits can give a facelift to your summer style and add personality to your look. Here are some prints and patterns to embrace this season.

Floral prints

Floral prints are a timeless summer special that add a romantic and feminine touch to any outfit. Whether it's delicate daisies, tropical blooms, or bold botanicals, floral patterns come in a variety of styles and colors to suit every taste. Choose a floral sundress for a breezy daytime look or pair a floral blouse with denim shorts for a casual but chic ensemble.

Floral print | Image: Unsplash

Stripes

Stripes are a classic pattern that never goes out of style, and they're perfect for summer fashion. Whether it's nautical-inspired navy and white stripes or vibrant rainbow hues, stripes add a playful and preppy vibe to your summer wardrobe. Try a striped maxi dress for a relaxed beach look or layer a striped tee under a denim jacket for a casual weekend outfit.

Gingham

Gingham is a charming and versatile print that gives out summertime charm. Whether in traditional picnic-inspired checks or modern, oversized iterations, gingham adds a nostalgic touch to your summer wardrobe. Wear a gingham blouse with white jeans for a fresh and polished look or opt for a gingham skirt paired with a simple tee for a casual yet chic ensemble.

Polka dots

Polka dots, also known as Bobby print in India, are a playful print that adds a retro-inspired charm to your summer wardrobe. Whether in classic black and white or vibrant colors, polka dots are versatile and easy to style for any occasion. Try a polka dot midi dress for a retro-inspired look or pair a polka dot blouse with denim cutoffs for a casual yet chic ensemble.

Polka dot | Image: Unsplash

Tropical prints

Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with vibrant and exotic prints inspired by lush jungles, palm trees, and tropical fruits. From bold palm leaf motifs to playful pineapple and banana prints, tropical patterns add a fun element to your summer outfits. Embrace the island vibe with a tropical print romper or pair a Hawaiian shirt with denim shorts for a laid-back summer look.

Tie-dye

Tie-dye has made a comeback in recent years, and it's the perfect print for adding a bohemian and laid-back vibe to your summer outfits. Whether in soft pastel hues or bold, psychedelic colors, tie-dye adds a fun and free-spirited touch to your wardrobe. Wear a tie-dye maxi dress for a relaxed and effortless look or layer a tie-dye tee over denim shorts for a casual weekend ensemble.