As summer approaches, it’s crucial to update your wardrobe with footwear that not only complements your style but also offers comfort in the warm weather. Here are five must-have footwear styles that promise to keep your feet in trend and comfort during the hotter days.

Leather sandals

A perennial summer favorite, leather sandals allows you to be comfortable while displaying fashion versatility. Ideal for pairing with shorts, skirts, or jeans, these sandals are known for their durability and ease of wear. Whether it’s a casual outing or a traditional gathering, a good pair of leather sandals is indispensable in your summer collection.

Image credit: Unsplash

Clogs

Once a staple in agricultural and industrial settings, clogs have made a significant comeback as a fashionable and functional summer shoe. With their unique design that promotes airflow, clogs prevent overheating, keeping your feet cool and comfortable. Their simple yet charming aesthetic makes them suitable for casual summer wear.

Image credit: Unsplash

Kolhapuri chappals

Renowned or their craftsmanship and comfort, Kolhapuri chappals are a cultural icon redefined for modern wear. Made from hypoallergenic leather, these chappals are perfect for keeping your feet cool and sweat-free. Stylish yet practical, they can be effortlessly paired with ethnic wear or casual outfits like denim skirts and dresses.

Espadrilles

Espadrilles are the epitome of summer footwear. Crafted from light materials like cotton and linen, they are breathable and comfortable, ideal for day-long wear. Available in various colors and designs, espadrilles can elevate any summer outfit, whether you're strolling through the city or dancing at a beach party.

Mules

Mules serve as an excellent alternative to traditional heels, as they allow wearers to make an elegant statement with ease. Suitable for both casual walks in the city and relaxed beach days, mules are becoming increasingly popular among all genders. Their versatility and comfort make them a must-have in any summer shoe collection.