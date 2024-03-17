×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

Summer-Friendly Sarees: Elevating Your Wardrobe with Desi Charm

From lightweight fabrics to bright colours, unique prints and breezy designs, here are some saree styles perfect for the summer season.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Summer-Friendly Sarees
Summer-Friendly Sarees | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Summer is the time to revamp your wardrobe. It's time to embrace the elegance and comfort of summer-friendly sarees that add a touch of Desi magic to your wardrobe. From lightweight fabrics to bright colours, unique prints, and breezy designs, here are some saree styles perfect for the summer season.

Cotton sarees

Cotton sarees are a staple for summer, offering breathability and comfort in hot and humid weather. Opt for soft cotton fabrics such as handloom cotton, khadi cotton, or mulmul cotton that drape beautifully and feel light against the skin. Choose sarees with minimal embellishments and simple prints for a relaxed and effortless look.

 

Cotton sarees | Image: Unsplash

Linen sarees

Linen sarees are another excellent choice for summer, known for their crisp texture and cool feel. Linen sarees drape elegantly and offer excellent moisture-wicking properties, making them ideal for hot and humid climates. Look for linen sarees in pastel shades or earthy tones with subtle embroidery or printed motifs for a sophisticated summer look.

Chiffon sarees

Chiffon sarees are renowned for their lightweight and sheer texture, making them an ideal choice for summer parties and events. These sarees drape effortlessly and offer a fluid movement that is both elegant and graceful. Choose chiffon sarees in bright hues or pastel shades with floral prints or sequin embellishments for a glamorous summer look.

Georgette sarees

Georgette sarees are another popular choice for summer, known for their lightweight and airy texture. These sarees drape beautifully and offer a subtle sheen that adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Opt for georgette sarees in vibrant colors or bold prints with minimal embellishments for a chic and contemporary look.

Silk cotton sarees

Silk cotton sarees combine the luxurious sheen of silk with the comfort of cotton, making them perfect for summer occasions. These sarees are lightweight, breathable, and easy to drape, making them a versatile choice for both casual and formal wear. Choose silk cotton sarees with vibrant colors, intricate borders, and delicate zari work for a touch of festive elegance.

Silk cotton sarees | Image: Unsplash

 

Organza sarees

Organza sarees look very elegant with their lightweight and translucent texture. These sarees are perfect for summer weddings and special occasions, offering a delicate drape and a subtle shimmer. Choose organza sarees in pastel shades or rich jewel tones with intricate embroidery or thread work for a stunning summer ensemble.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

