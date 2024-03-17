Advertisement

People opt to wear suits when they are looking to make a power statement and look dapper while doing it. However, it's not an easy task for those living in tropical monsoon climates like India. If you're living in similar climates or in this South Asian nation, the suits need to be made using light fabric, should be a perfect fit for you without the need of padding, and need to reflect the summer vibe without any lining. Here's a select few suits one could choose from.

Khaki suits

The office-ready option of khaki suits gives one's look the much-needed versatility and style. Pair them well with a range of light-coloured shirts and ties, to easily transition from formal to relaxed settings, making them a must-have for professionals in any field.

Image credit: Unsplash

White suits

Venturing into white suit territory requires natural confidence and a keen eye for styling. To master this look, go for an off-white or cream shades to mitigate spill risks, while pairing them with light shade shirts for a 'Man About Town' look that exudes an earthy look.

Linen suits

Despite high chances of wrinkles, linen suits are a summer must given their offering a lightweight and breathable fabric credentials. Tailored linen suits become softer and subtly shinier with each wash, making them ideal for your summer weddings outings or casual beach gatherings.A well-tailored linen suit can gracefully handle a few creases and can be a versatile piece in your wardrobe.

Image credit: Unsplash

Italian suits

Crafted from luxurious silk-cotton blends, Italian suits have long been a symbol of elegance without sacrificing on comfort. Known for their lack of padding and wider lapels, these suits are perfect for formal occasions, while making sure one does not break a sweat during pertinent meetings.

Seersucker Suits

Ideal for daytime outdoor events, these puckered, textured suits made using organic cotton fabric stands out for their lightweight feel. Opting for a slim fit can enhance this suit's appearance, as it would balance out its natural volume with sleekness. You can choose to go for dark accessories to add a touch of sophistication.































