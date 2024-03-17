×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 22:48 IST

Summer Friendly Suits Tailored For Your Outings

Mulling over which suit to select for a comfortable summer outing? Take your pick from khaki to linen suits that will go well for causal & formal settings. 

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Summer Suits
Summer Suitsv | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

People opt to wear suits when they are looking to make a power statement and look dapper while doing it. However, it's not an easy task for those living in tropical monsoon climates like India. If you're living in similar climates or in this South Asian nation, the suits need to be made using light fabric, should be a perfect fit for you without the need of padding, and need to reflect the summer vibe without any lining. Here's a select few suits one could choose from.

Khaki suits

The office-ready option of khaki suits gives one's look the much-needed versatility and style. Pair them well with a range of light-coloured shirts and ties, to easily transition from formal to relaxed settings, making them a must-have for professionals in any field.

Image credit: Unsplash

White suits

Venturing into white suit territory requires natural confidence and a keen eye for styling. To master this look, go for an off-white or cream shades to mitigate spill risks, while pairing them with light shade shirts for a 'Man About Town' look that exudes an earthy look.  

Linen suits

Despite high chances of wrinkles, linen suits are a summer must given their offering a lightweight and breathable fabric credentials. Tailored linen suits become softer and subtly shinier with each wash, making them ideal for your summer weddings outings or casual beach gatherings.A well-tailored linen suit can gracefully handle a few creases and can be a versatile piece in your wardrobe. 

Image credit: Unsplash

Italian suits

Crafted from luxurious silk-cotton blends, Italian suits have long been a symbol of elegance without sacrificing on comfort. Known for their lack of padding and wider lapels, these suits are perfect for formal occasions, while making sure one does not break a sweat during pertinent meetings.

Seersucker Suits

Ideal for daytime outdoor events, these puckered, textured suits made using organic cotton fabric stands out for their lightweight feel. Opting for a slim fit can enhance this suit's appearance, as it would balance out its natural volume with sleekness. You can choose to go for dark accessories to add a touch of sophistication.















 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 22:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran

Diljit Meets Ed Sheeran

12 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

17 minutes ago
Court seeks action taken report against cop assaulting people during Namaz in Inderlok

Actions Against Cop

20 minutes ago
Isuru Udana

Legends Cricket Trophy

21 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Myosistis

23 minutes ago
Encounter between the security team and the Naxalites in Kanker district

Naxalite Killed

25 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

Legends Cricket Trophy

25 minutes ago
The Goat Life

The Goat Life

26 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD Release

28 minutes ago
Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli In New Zealand

28 minutes ago
PBKS new jersey

PBKS new jersey

31 minutes ago
The G.O. A.T Life Trailer launch

The Goat Life Event

32 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Stuns In Gown

33 minutes ago
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Cong MLAs Threaten Sukhu

34 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Heads To Concert

35 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reacts after losing at the India Open 2023

Lakshya Sen signs off

36 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

39 minutes ago
Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton

Keaton On Ortega

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 76 Year Old Wrestler Lifts Heavy Weight, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  2. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World10 hours ago

  4. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle10 hours ago

  5. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo