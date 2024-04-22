Advertisement

Summer is here and it's time to transition from the heavy layers of winter to the airy and sophisticated kurta sets that celebrities have been flaunting. This season, kurta sets are not merely casual attire; they are elegant ensembles perfect for any summer event. With a nod from Bollywood's best-dressed, such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Mira Rajput, these outfits blend traditional charm with modern flair.

Barbiecore pink ensemble

Echoing the ongoing Barbiecore trend, Alia Bhatt was seen in a stunning pink kurta set by Raw Mango. The outfit included an oversized kurta with a V-shaped neckline, complemented by matching pajamas and a sheer dupatta with gold trim, accessorized minimally to highlight the set’s vibrant hue.

Image credit: Ananya Pandey

Pristine white look

Ananya Panday brought ethereal grace to a recent appearance in a sleeveless white kurta set, adorned with intricate embroidery. Paired with flared pajamas and a scalloped dupatta, her look was a nod to Bollywood's timeless elegance, enhanced by traditional jewelry.

Fusion fashion

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a daring fusional kurta set, merging contemporary fashion with ethnic elements. Her outfit featured a sheer embroidered kurta with a bold cut-out and plunging neckline, matched with wide-legged pants, making a definitive style statement.

Minimalistic elegance in lime yellow

Mira Rajput showcased her flair for minimalism in a lime-yellow kurta set with delicate white embroidery. Paired with white wide-legged pants and a sheer dupatta, her ensemble exuded understated elegance.

Floral fashion

Embracing the floral trend, Karisma Kapoor stood out in a white floral kurta set. The outfit included a collared, long-sleeved kurta and ankle-length pants, accessorized with printed juttis, perfect for a summery outdoor event.

Formal bandhani set

Deepika Padukone demonstrated how kurta sets can also be formal. Her ensemble featured a loosely fitted kurta with elegant gold embroidery and traditional Bandhani print, paired with gold pajamas and a sheer dupatta, accessorized with striking traditional jewelry.

These celebrity-inspired kurta sets provide ample inspiration for revamping your summer 2024 wardrobe, blending comfort with high fashion to meet all your summer styling needs.