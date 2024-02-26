Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

Summer Styling Tips For Men To Stay Comfortable And Look Fashionable At The Same Time

As we gear up for summer, here is a look at a few styling tips for men.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Summer Styling Tips For Men To Stay Comfotable And Look Fashionable
Summer Styling Tips For Men To Stay Comfotable And Look Fashionable | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the winter season is gone and spring is here, it is time for all the men out there to prepare for summer and ramp up your style game. From lightweight fabrics to smart layering techniques, here are some essential tips that will help you elevate your summer wardrobe. Get ready to make a statement with your elevated summer game and beat the heat in style.

Men's wardrobe | Image: Unsplash

Go for light fabrics 

The first fashion tip for men will be to choose light fabrics. Heavy fabrics like denim can make you feel uncomfortable and hot in the summer heat. Replace your denims with linen and cotton. Basically, go for fabrics that are breathable. These fabrics will also help you stay comfortable in hot weather while still looking stylish.

Roll your sleeves for an elevated look 

Rolling up your shirts’ sleeves is one of the easiest fashion hacks for men during summer. The best part is that it does not really need much. It makes you look relaxed and you can also show off accessories like wrist watches and bracelets. 

Printed shirts 

Nothing quite makes a statement like printed and breezy shirts. You can choose from floral and tropical prints for a summery vibe. Pair these shirts with neutral pants or shorts in order to balance out the bold print. 

Don’t forget your sunglasses 

Add an oomph to your look by wearing sunglasses. However, make sure you pick the right one as per your face cut. Not only do sunglasses protect your eyes from the sun but they also elevate your style game. You can go for wayfarers as they go perfectly with many things. 

Sunglasses can always elevate a normal look | Image: Unsplash 

Style your unlined jacket 

Bidding adieu to winter does not mean it's a goodbye for your jackets too. Many of these jackets can be styled in the summer. An unlined jacket is a good way to wear a jacket without feeling hot. It adds a style quotient to your outfit and amps up your look. 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

11 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

12 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

15 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

19 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Asks Opposition To Refrain From Politicising Nafe Singh's Murder

    Politics News9 minutes ago

  2. Ajit Pawar Clarifies Why He Joined BJP-Sena Camp, Shares Letter

    Politics News10 minutes ago

  3. These ELSS funds outshine with best 10-year returns

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. War 2 To Further Delay Devara Release? Rumours Swirl Around Jr NTR Film

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Farmers Take Out Tractor March Near Yamuna Expressway

    Videos12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo