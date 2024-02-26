Advertisement

As the winter season is gone and spring is here, it is time for all the men out there to prepare for summer and ramp up your style game. From lightweight fabrics to smart layering techniques, here are some essential tips that will help you elevate your summer wardrobe. Get ready to make a statement with your elevated summer game and beat the heat in style.

Men's wardrobe | Image: Unsplash

Go for light fabrics

The first fashion tip for men will be to choose light fabrics. Heavy fabrics like denim can make you feel uncomfortable and hot in the summer heat. Replace your denims with linen and cotton. Basically, go for fabrics that are breathable. These fabrics will also help you stay comfortable in hot weather while still looking stylish.

Roll your sleeves for an elevated look

Rolling up your shirts’ sleeves is one of the easiest fashion hacks for men during summer. The best part is that it does not really need much. It makes you look relaxed and you can also show off accessories like wrist watches and bracelets.

Printed shirts

Nothing quite makes a statement like printed and breezy shirts. You can choose from floral and tropical prints for a summery vibe. Pair these shirts with neutral pants or shorts in order to balance out the bold print.

Don’t forget your sunglasses

Add an oomph to your look by wearing sunglasses. However, make sure you pick the right one as per your face cut. Not only do sunglasses protect your eyes from the sun but they also elevate your style game. You can go for wayfarers as they go perfectly with many things.

Sunglasses can always elevate a normal look | Image: Unsplash

Style your unlined jacket

Bidding adieu to winter does not mean it's a goodbye for your jackets too. Many of these jackets can be styled in the summer. An unlined jacket is a good way to wear a jacket without feeling hot. It adds a style quotient to your outfit and amps up your look.