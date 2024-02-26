Updated February 26th, 2024 at 11:24 IST
Summer Styling Tips For Men To Stay Comfortable And Look Fashionable At The Same Time
As we gear up for summer, here is a look at a few styling tips for men.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
As the winter season is gone and spring is here, it is time for all the men out there to prepare for summer and ramp up your style game. From lightweight fabrics to smart layering techniques, here are some essential tips that will help you elevate your summer wardrobe. Get ready to make a statement with your elevated summer game and beat the heat in style.
Go for light fabrics
The first fashion tip for men will be to choose light fabrics. Heavy fabrics like denim can make you feel uncomfortable and hot in the summer heat. Replace your denims with linen and cotton. Basically, go for fabrics that are breathable. These fabrics will also help you stay comfortable in hot weather while still looking stylish.
Roll your sleeves for an elevated look
Rolling up your shirts’ sleeves is one of the easiest fashion hacks for men during summer. The best part is that it does not really need much. It makes you look relaxed and you can also show off accessories like wrist watches and bracelets.
Printed shirts
Nothing quite makes a statement like printed and breezy shirts. You can choose from floral and tropical prints for a summery vibe. Pair these shirts with neutral pants or shorts in order to balance out the bold print.
Don’t forget your sunglasses
Add an oomph to your look by wearing sunglasses. However, make sure you pick the right one as per your face cut. Not only do sunglasses protect your eyes from the sun but they also elevate your style game. You can go for wayfarers as they go perfectly with many things.
Style your unlined jacket
Bidding adieu to winter does not mean it's a goodbye for your jackets too. Many of these jackets can be styled in the summer. An unlined jacket is a good way to wear a jacket without feeling hot. It adds a style quotient to your outfit and amps up your look.
Advertisement
Published February 26th, 2024 at 11:24 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.