As tennis season approaches with events like Wimbledon on the horizon, and with Zendaya's new tennis-themed movie Challengers in theatres, fashion's latest wave is undeniably tenniscore. This trend, marked by its chic, preppy aesthetics, is back in full swing, as evidenced by recent surges in Google searches for 'tenniscore.'

'Tenniscore' icons

Zendaya has been a pivotal figure in propelling this style into the spotlight, showcasing tennis-inspired looks during her recent red carpet appearances. Her outfits include a cut-out polo shirt dress from Jacquemus and tennis ball-themed court shoes by Loewe, merging high fashion with sports allure.

While the literal adoption of sequins and pleated maxi skirts on the tennis court isn't practical, the fashion world is embracing this trend for its sartorial inspiration. Brands like Miu Miu and Prada have introduced collections featuring school-girl inspired mini skirts, polos, and V-neck jumpers, perfect for the preppy vibe tenniscore embodies.

Image credit: Pinterest

Image credit: Pinterest

Sport the 'Tenniscore' look

The arrival of sunny days in the UK heightens the excitement for summer fashion. Lightweight, cropped cardigans and effortless summer outfits are becoming essentials as warmer weather allows for lighter dressing.

Importantly, the tenniscore aesthetic isn't exclusive to high-end consumers. This year, mainstream fashion labels are also channeling the retro athleisure look, incorporating pleated skirts, logo-printed sweatshirts, and '80s-style plimsolls into their spring/summer collections.

To sport the tenniscore look off the court, style A-line mini skirts or snug cycling shorts with relaxed, oversized sweatshirts for a casual yet polished appearance. Icons like Hailey Bieber and Princess Diana offer great inspiration for these combinations. Complement the outfit with high-rise tennis socks and sporty sneakers for a full effect.

For those who prefer a subtle nod to the sporty trend, integrating more white pieces into your wardrobe—such as summer dresses, tank tops, or playsuits—can be a chic, understated choice. Adding a baseball cap can also enhance the sporty chic aesthetic, perfect for any summer outing, whether you're attending Wimbledon or just enjoying the season's leisure.