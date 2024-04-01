Advertisement

Staying stylish and comfortable are two priorities that are non-negotiable during the hot and humid summer months. Especially when it comes to traditional attire like sarees, choosing and styling one becomes tricky in summer. However, our very own Bollywood has the answer to everything. Embrace the summer season with these chic and lightweight saree options that are tried and tested by Bollywood divas.

Floral saree in thin fabric

Floral sarees in lightweight, breathable fabrics like georgette, chiffon, or crepe are ideal for summer events. Opt for delicate floral prints in soft pastel hues to add a touch of freshness and femininity to your look. These sarees drape beautifully and flow gracefully, making them perfect for daytime weddings, garden parties, or festive gatherings. Take style tips from Konkona Sensharma to nail this aesthetic.

Konkana in floral saree | Image: Instagram

Cotton saree

Cotton sarees are a timeless summer favourite known for their comfort, versatility, and breathability. Choose a lightweight cotton saree in vibrant prints or subtle patterns for a classic yet chic summer look. Pair it with a contrast blouse and minimal jewellery for a casual daytime outing or dress it up with statement accessories for an evening event. The queen of sarees Vidya Balan shows how it is done.

Vidya in cotton saree | Image: Instagram

Organza saree

Up your summer saree game with a stunning organza saree that exudes elegance and sophistication. Organza sarees feature a sheer, lightweight fabric that drapes beautifully and adds a touch of glamour to any occasion. Pick pastel shades with delicate embellishments or intricate embroidery for a luxurious summer ensemble that is sure to turn heads. Anushka Sharma’s green organza saree is the perfect example of this style.

Anushka in organza saree | Image: Instagram

White saree

Channel effortless elegance with a pristine white saree that epitomises summer chic. Whether it's a crisp cotton saree, a sheer chiffon saree, or a lustrous silk saree, white sarees exude a timeless appeal and lend a sense of purity and grace to your look. Pair a white saree with contrasting or monochromatic accessories for a sophisticated look, taking cues from Desi girl Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka in white saree | Image: Instagram

Plain lightweight neon saree

Make a bold statement with a neon saree that adds colour and fun to your summer wardrobe. Neon sarees in lightweight fabrics like chiffon or georgette are perfect for making a style statement while staying cool and comfortable in the summer heat. Pair a neon saree with neutral accessories and minimal makeup to let the vibrant hue take centre stage.

Sobhita in neon saree | Image: Instagram

If you are confused about styling it, let Sobhita’s fashion game inspire you to wear a beautiful neon saree this summer.