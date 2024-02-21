Advertisement

Ties are making a stylish comeback in the narrow and glamorous alleys of fashion. Now, fashion trends do keep repeating themselves, but not quite in the exact same manner. While ties do add a touch of sophistication and elegance to both casual and formal attire, knowing how to wear them is pertinent, abiding by the trends of the time. Here are some tips for styling ties to make a statement.

Choose the right tie

First and foremost, select a tie that complements your outfit and reflects your personal style. Opt for classic silk ties for formal occasions or business settings, while knit or cotton ties are perfect for adding a casual, relaxed vibe to your ensemble. Experiment with different patterns, textures, and colors to add visual interest to your look.

Choose the right tie | Image: Unsplash

Coordinate with your outfit

When styling a tie, consider the colours and patterns of your shirt, jacket, and accessories to create a cohesive and polished outfit. Choose a tie that complements or contrasts with your shirt and jacket for a balanced look. Avoid overwhelming patterns or clashing colours that detract from your overall ensemble.

Master the knot

The knot you choose can significantly impact the overall appearance of your tie. Experiment with different knot styles, such as the classic windsor, the modern four-in-hand, or the minimalist pratt knot, to find the one that suits your neckline and personal preference. Pay attention to the size and thickness of the knot to ensure it complements the proportions of your collar and lapels.

Play with patterns and textures

Don't be afraid to mix and match patterns and textures to add visual interest to your outfit. Pair a striped tie with a checkered shirt or a solid-colored tie with a patterned jacket for a sophisticated yet stylish look. Consider incorporating textured ties, such as knits or jacquards, to add depth and dimension to your ensemble.

Experiment with patterns | Image: Unsplash

Experiment with accessories

Accessorising with tie bars, pocket squares, and lapel pins can elevate your tie game and add a touch of personality to your outfit. Choose accessories that complement the colour and style of your tie while adding a subtle pop of visual interest. Avoid over-accessorizing, as it can detract from the elegance of your ensemble.

Dress for the occasion

Consider the dress code and occasion when styling your tie. Opt for more formal silk ties for business meetings, weddings, or special events, and reserve casual knit or cotton ties for relaxed outings or social gatherings. Pay attention to the venue, theme, and tone of the event to ensure your tie choice aligns with the occasion.