Updated March 31st, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Trending Women Shoes Worth Your Buck

Have a look at cool kicks to sport this summer such as chunky sneakers, and the classic mary jane.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Shoes styles
Shoes styles | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As fashion evolves, so does the emphasis on footwear, a critical element that can make or break an outfit. This year, the sneakerheads and style aficionados are in for a treat with a variety of shoe trends set to dominate the summer of 2024. From bold statements to timeless classics, here are five shoe styles that are essential for any fashion-forward wardrobe.

Bold chunky sneakers take the lead

Leading the charge are the Chunky sneakers, a style that refuses to fade into the background. Known for their exaggerated soles and bold designs, these sneakers combine comfort with a statement aesthetic. Whether paired with casual denim or juxtaposed with a sleek dress, chunky sneakers add a modern twist to any ensemble.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Skater Shoes: A timeless nod to cool

Next in line are skater shoes, epitomised due to brands like Vans. These shoes are a nod to the effortless cool of skate culture, offering both durability and style. Their timeless appeal and versatility make them a must-have for any occasion, from laid-back weekends to creative office environments.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

 

Revival of the classic mary jane

For a touch of feminine charm, the classic Mary Jane makes a comeback with updated features like chunky soles and modern finishes. This shoe style, with its signature strap across the foot, offers a blend of sophistication and playful whimsy, making it a versatile choice for both day and night.

Casual sandals: The quintessence of summer

No summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of casual sandals. Known for their comfort and ease, sandals in 2024 are all about blending functionality with fashion-forward design. Perfect for any summer outing, these sandals ensure you stay stylish without compromising on comfort.

Sharp shoes: The edge of sophistication

Lastly, sharp shoes bring an edge to the summer shoe trends with their assertive and sharply pointed toes. This silhouette exudes a sense of danger, determination, and a headstrong disposition, making it a standout choice for those looking to make a bold fashion statement.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 14:58 IST

