Advertisement

Dupattas are versatile accessories that can transform any outfit from simple to stunning. Whether you're wearing a traditional Indian ensemble or experimenting with fusion fashion, the draping style of your dupatta can significantly impact your overall look. Break away from conventional draping techniques and use your creativity with these unique and stylish dupatta draping styles.

The cape drape

For a modern and fashion-forward look, try draping your dupatta like a cape. Simply drape the dupatta over your shoulders, allowing it to fall gracefully down your back like a cape. Secure it in place with a stylish brooch or pin for added flair. This chic and effortless draping style adds drama and sophistication to any outfit, whether you're attending a wedding, party, or special event.

The cape drape | Image: Unsplash

The one-shoulder drape

Create an asymmetrical silhouette by draping your dupatta over one shoulder. Start by placing one end of the dupatta over your shoulder and letting it drape diagonally across your body. Secure the other end at your waist or drape it casually over your opposite arm for a relaxed yet stylish look. This trendy draping style adds an element of drama and allure to your ensemble, perfect for a night out or cocktail party.

The jacket drape

Transform your dupatta into a stylish jacket by draping it diagonally across your body and securing it at the waist with a belt or waistband. This innovative draping style creates the illusion of a chic bolero or jacket, adding structure and sophistication to your outfit. Pair it with a fitted dress or kurta for a contemporary and fashion-forward look that's sure to turn heads.

The saree-inspired drape

Channel the timeless elegance of a saree by draping your dupatta over one shoulder and pleating it neatly at the waist. Allow the remaining fabric to cascade gracefully down your back, resembling the pleats of a saree pallu. This classic draping style exudes grace and sophistication, making it perfect for formal occasions such as weddings, receptions, or religious ceremonies.

Saree-inspired dupatta | Image: Pexels

The belted drape

Elevate your dupatta draping game by adding a stylish belt to cinch it at the waist. Start by draping the dupatta over your shoulders or around your neck, then secure it in place with a decorative belt or waistband. This trendy and versatile draping style accentuates your waistline and adds structure to your ensemble, creating a polished and put-together look that's perfect for any occasion.