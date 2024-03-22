×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Want To Get An Ear-piercing? Know Your Options And Aftercare

Ear piercings are a part of culture for some, while just another fashion accessory for others. Here is a complete guide to ear-piercing and its aftercare.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ear piercing guide
Ear piercing guide | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Ear piercing is a popular form of body modification that has been practised for centuries, with various types of piercings available to suit different preferences and styles. It is also a part of culture for some, while just another fashion accessory for others. If you want to get your ears pierced, here's everything you need to know about the different types of ear piercings and how to care for them.

Types of ear piercings

Lobe piercing - The most common type of ear piercing, lobe piercings are typically located on the soft, fleshy part of the earlobe. They can be done singly or in multiples and are suitable for a wide range of jewelry styles, including studs, hoops, and dangles.

 

Lobe piercing | Image: Unsplash


 
Helix piercing - Helix piercings are located along the outer rim of the ear, commonly known as the helix. They can be placed anywhere along the curve of the helix, from the upper to the lower rim, and are often adorned with small studs or hoops.

Tragus piercing - Tragus piercings are situated on the small, cartilage flap that covers the ear canal opening, known as the tragus. This piercing can be adorned with delicate studs or small hoops, adding a subtle yet stylish accent to the ear.
 
Conch piercing - Conch piercings are located in the large, concave shell-shaped area of the ear, known as the conch. They can be done on the inner or outer conch and are typically adorned with captive bead rings, barbells, or studs.
 
Daith piercing - Daith piercings are located in the innermost fold of the ear, known as the daith. This piercing has gained popularity in recent years for its unique placement and can be adorned with a variety of jewellery styles, including curved barbells and captive bead rings.

Aftercare tips for ear piercings

  • Cleanse the pierced area twice daily using a saline solution or mild soap and water. Gently rotate the jewellery while cleaning to prevent it from sticking to the surrounding skin.

 

Aftercare for piercings | Image: Unsplash

 

  • Avoid touching or playing with the pierced area, as this can introduce bacteria and increase the risk of infection. If necessary, use clean hands to adjust or clean the jewellery.
  • Avoid swimming in pools, lakes, or oceans until the piercing is fully healed to prevent exposure to bacteria and irritants. Similarly, avoid soaking the piercing in hot tubs or saunas.
  • Choose hypoallergenic jewellery made from materials such as surgical-grade stainless steel, titanium, or gold to minimise the risk of allergic reactions or irritation.
  • Healing times for ear piercings can vary depending on the type and location of the piercing. Be patient and follow the aftercare instructions provided by your piercer to ensure a smooth and successful healing process.
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:29 IST

