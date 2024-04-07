Wardrobe Basics That Will Make You Look Summer Ready Instantly

Advertisement

Summer means massive temperature rise and longer days. Which also means, along with dietary changes, it is also the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with key pieces that will keep you looking cool, comfortable, and stylish all summer long. These wardrobe basics are sure to elevate your summer style with minimal effort and comfortable styling.

White T-shirt

A crisp white t-shirt is a timeless summer staple that pairs effortlessly with almost anything in your wardrobe. Whether worn with denim shorts for a casual vibe or tucked into a skirt for a more polished look, a white t-shirt is versatile, breathable, and instantly adds a fresh touch to any outfit.

White T-shirt | Image: Unsplash

Denim shorts

No summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of denim shorts. Opt for a classic blue denim style or experiment with distressed or high-waisted options for added flair. Pair them with a tank top and sandals for a laid-back daytime look, or dress them up with a blouse and wedges for a chic evening ensemble.

Flowy sundress

A flowy sundress is a summer essential that comes to our mind when we think of elegance and femininity. Choose lightweight fabrics such as cotton or linen in bright colours or playful prints to embrace the spirit of the season. Whether you prefer maxi or mini lengths, a sundress is perfect for staying cool and stylish on hot summer days.

Sundress | Image: Unsplash

Breathable blouse

A breathable blouse in a lightweight fabric such as cotton or chiffon is perfect for keeping cool while still looking polished and put-together. Go for loose, breezy silhouettes in vibrant colours or fun patterns to add a pop of personality to your summer wardrobe. Pair with shorts, skirts, or cropped pants for versatile styling options.

Straw hat

A straw hat not only provides stylish sun protection but also adds a touch of bohemian chic to any summer outfit. Choose a wide-brimmed floppy hat for maximum coverage or a classic fedora for a more structured look. Whether lounging by the pool or strolling through the farmers' market, a straw hat is the perfect accessory for a classy summer look.

Straw hat | Image: Unsplash

Oversized sunglasses

Complete your summer look with a pair of oversized sunglasses to add instant glamour and sophistication. Not only do sunglasses protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, but they also elevate your style quotient with easy, breezy elegance.