Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:25 IST

What Is Coquette Fashion? Tips To Embrace Your Feminine Side With This Trend

Selena Gomez and Deepika Padukone have been seen flaunting feminine coquette looks. How to get it right?

Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Coquette Fashion?
What Is Coquette Fashion? | Image:Instagram - Deepika Padukone, Selena Gomez
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Coquette fashion, characterised by its flirtatious and feminine aesthetic, celebrating vintage-inspired silhouettes, delicate fabrics, and romantic detailing. With fashionistas like Selena Gomez, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor going for the Embracing this trend is about channelling your inner charm and confidence while adding a touch of romance and elegance to your wardrobe. Here are some tips to embrace your feminine side with coquette fashion.

Romantic silhouettes

Sonam Kapoor in coquette look | Image: Instagram

Coquette fashion embraces romantic silhouettes that accentuate the feminine form. Select pieces like fit-and-flare dresses, A-line skirts, and blouses with ruffles or lace detailing to create a soft and romantic look. These silhouettes flatter a variety of body types and evoke a sense of grace and sophistication.

Soft fabrics at play

Soft and delicate fabrics are key elements of coquette fashion. Embrace luxurious materials like chiffon, silk, lace, and satin to add a touch of elegance and refinement to your wardrobe. These fabrics drape beautifully and enhance the feminine allure of your outfits, whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or simply elevating your everyday look.

Vintage details

Vintage-inspired details add whimsy and charm to coquette fashion. Look for pieces with Victorian-inspired ruffles, delicate lace trims, pearl embellishments, and feminine floral prints to evoke a sense of nostalgia and romance. These timeless details add character and personality to your outfits, allowing you to express your unique sense of style.

Pastel shades or classic colours

Khushi Kapoor in coquette look | Instagram

Soft and pastel colours are synonymous with coquette fashion, evoking a sense of innocence and femininity. Embrace shades like blush pink, powder blue, mint green, and lavender to create a dreamy and ethereal look. These hues complement a wide range of skin tones and add a subtle yet romantic touch to your ensemble. Alternatively, you can opt for dark feminine shades like black, hot pink and ruby red to get the classic look.

Accessorise with care

Deepika in coquette look | Image: Instagram

Accessories play a crucial role in completing your coquette-inspired look. Opt for delicate jewellery pieces such as pearl earrings, dainty necklaces, and brooches to add a touch of sophistication and glamour. Complete your ensemble with feminine accessories like embellished hairpins, bows, lace gloves, and vintage-inspired handbags for added charm and elegance.

Flirty hairstyles and makeup

Your hairstyle and makeup can enhance the coquette aesthetic and make you feel pretty. Experiment with soft, romantic hairstyles such as loose waves, braided updos, and vintage-inspired curls to complement your look. For makeup, focus on soft, natural tones with rosy cheeks, fluttery lashes, and a hint of lip colour to enhance your features and create a fresh and youthful appearance.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 14:18 IST

