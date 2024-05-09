Advertisement

The pageant world is reeling in shock from the constant updates from the USA, where both Miss USA and Miss Teen USA have resigned within days of each other. While talks of mismanagement and underlying issues are doing the rounds, 17-year old first generation Mexican-Indian American Srivastava’s resignation has come as a surprise for the beauty world.

Who is UmaSofia Srivastava?

UmaSofia Srivastava is a pageant contestant born on June 5, 2007, in New Jersey. She is famous for winning Miss New Jersey Teen USA in 2023, making her the first Mexican-Indian contestant to do so. She followed in the footsteps of her predecessor, another Indian origin beauty queen Faron Medhi in 2022. She works with Lotus Petal Foundation to help underprivileged children in India receive education, nutrition, and healthcare. She has also authored The White Jaguar to inspire people of all ages. UmaSofia speaks four languages and her book is written in all four languages - English, Spanish, Hindi, and French.

Why did Umasofia resign?

In an Instagram post, UmaSofia Srivastava wrote that her personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization. She said, “After months of grappling with this decision, I have made the choice to resign from the title of Miss Teen USA 2023,” wrote Srivastava in a statement on her personal account. The high school teen from New Jersey won the pageant back in September and had expressed her pride at being the first Mexican-Indian American to hold the role.”

“I look forward to the rest of the year as I finish 11th grade as part of the National Honor Society and start the college application process, knowing that my academic career has been defined by my hard work, and my hard work alone,” she added. She said she would continue her advocacy for education and acceptance alongside work with the Lotus Petal and Bridge of Books foundations.’

She began her note with a quote by Freidrich Neitze saying, “There are no beautiful surfaces without a terrible depth.” The decision was taken a couple days after Miss USA Noelia Voigt resigned as Miss USA, talking about the importance of taking care of one's own health.

How did the pageant management react?

According to Deadline, the organisers of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants issued a joint statement that said, “We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritise herself at this time.”

The organisation also made an Instagram post saying, “We respect and support UmaSofia’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority. We are currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor, and we will soon announce the crowning of the new Miss Teen USA”.