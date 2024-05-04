Advertisement

The Met Gala is referred to as "fashion's biggest night out’. Held on the first Monday of May every year, the gala is an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Several A-list celebrities have graced the red carpet in unforgettable ensembles that have captivated audiences and left a lasting impression on the fashion world. With several unique and rather outrageous outfits, let us look at some celebrities who have given us iconic red carpet moments over the years.

Rihanna

Rihanna is known for pushing the boundaries of fashion and making bold style statements on the Met Gala red carpet. One of her most memorable looks was in 2015 when she arrived wearing a show-stopping yellow gown by Chinese designer Guo Pei. The voluminous dress featured intricate embroidery and a dramatic train, earning Rihanna the title of "queen of the Met Gala" and cementing her status as a fashion icon.

Rihanna | Image: Instagram - MET museum

Blake Lively

Blake Lively has consistently dazzled at the Met Gala with her impeccable sense of style and glamorous red carpet appearances. In 2018, she stole the show in a stunning Versace gown adorned with intricate beading and a regal cape. The gold and maroon ensemble perfectly complemented the event's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, earning Blake praise for her elegant and sophisticated look.

Blake Lively | Instagram - MET Museum

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has become a fixture at the Met Gala, known for her daring fashion choices and impeccable red carpet style. In 2017, she made a memorable entrance in a custom Ralph Lauren trench coat gown adorned with an ornate train. The dramatic ensemble turned heads and sparked widespread admiration for its innovative interpretation of the event's "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" theme.

Priyanka Chopra | Image: Instagram - Priyanka Chopra

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is no stranger to making a statement with her avant-garde fashion choices, and the Met Gala provides the perfect platform for her bold and creative looks. In 2019, she stole the spotlight in a series of elaborate outfits designed by Brandon Maxwell. From a hot pink gown with an oversized bow to a black gown with a 25-foot train, Lady Gaga's extravagant ensembles embodied the event's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme and showcased her fearless approach to style.

Lady Gaga | Image: Vogue

Zendaya

Zendaya is a young fashion icon in her own right, known for her effortless elegance and fearless approach to red carpet dressing.

Zendaya | Image: Vogue

In 2018, she made waves at the Met Gala in a stunning Versace gown inspired by Joan of Arc. The intricately beaded dress featured a chainmail texture and a flowing train, capturing the imagination of fashion enthusiasts and solidifying Zendaya's status as a style icon.