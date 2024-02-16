Advertisement

Zendaya is currently on a fashion roll, while making several public appearances for her upcoming film Dune: Part Two. The star of the highly anticipated film sequel stunned at its world premiere when she hit the sand-strewn carpet in a silver robot suit straight from the archive of Mugler. It’s from the French fashion house’s fall/winter 1995 “Cirque d’hiver” 20th anniversary collection, according to a company statement. That translates to “Winter Circus,” not unlike the fanfare surrounding the March 1 release of Denis Villeneuve’s second half of his sci-fi epic.

Zendaya’s body-hugging armor outfit with sheer plexiglass inserts has built-in gloves she paired with matching silver heels. Mugler gave special thanks to her stylist, Law Roach, in an email detailing the vintage look. While the runway version included a matching headpiece, Zendaya opted for a short sleek hairdo and a blue diamond necklace from Bulgari.

zendaya have some mercy pic.twitter.com/9Y3JnD9gEH — best of zendaya (@zendayacfiles) February 15, 2024

She was joined on the carpet by fellow stars Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, and Rebecca Ferguson, along with new cast members Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Villeneuve.

What to expect from Dune: Part Two?

The new film picks up where 2021’s Dune left off. Chalamet’s Paul Atreides unites with Zendaya’s Chani and the Fremen to seek revenge against those who killed his family members. Pugh, a newcomer to the world of “Dune” as the Emperor’s daughter, plays Princess Irulan with Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha.

After waiting for two years, Dune 2 finally secured a 2024 release. The motion poster introduces a new cast member alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. The recent release of a motion poster for Dune: Part Two unveils familiar faces and introduces Souheila Yacoub as a new addition. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson return, adding excitement to the sequel. Stellan Skarsgard, Christopher Walken, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem round out the cast.

