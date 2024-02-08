Advertisement

After bidding farewell to 2023 and steeped in 2024, the fashion landscape prepares to transcend with fresh trends and style revelations. According to a report by INS, a recent poll on the social discovery app Hunch, featuring insights from 9000 Gen-Z participants, sheds light on the anticipated fashion favorites for the ongoing year.

Poll Insights: Business but sexy dominates

The poll results indicate a resounding preference for the Business But Sexy aesthetic, securing a commanding 53.1% of hunches. This style embodies a powerful fusion of sophistication and allure, boasting sharp silhouettes, power suits, and a subtle hint of sensuality. It's poised to be the go-to choice for those aiming to exude confidence and class simultaneously.

Floral prints to blossom year-round

Following closely with a noteworthy 23.4% of votes is the timeless allure of 'Floral Prints.' No longer confined to spring, floral patterns are set to become a year-round staple in 2024. Whether featuring bold blossoms or delicate daisies, incorporating floral prints into everyday style adds a touch of nature’s vibrancy.

Sequinned everything: Glamour in focus

The glitzy appeal of 'Sequinned Everything' secures its place with 17% of the votes. From dazzling dresses to sequinned pant suits and co-ords, this trend encourages embracing the spotlight. Ideal for a night out or a special event, sequins are the ultimate choice for making a bold and glamorous statement.

Micro minis make a stylish comeback

Rounding up the fashion favorites are 'Micro Minis,' earning 6.5% of enthusiasts' votes. Making a trendy comeback, these short and sweet skirts and dresses offer a playful and youthful vibe. Perfect for those daring to flaunt their legs, micro-minis paired with boots or sneakers create an effortlessly chic look.

As we embark on the fashion journey of 2024, the spotlight is on these trends that promise a perfect blend of sophistication, allure, and a touch of playful glamour, catering to diverse style preferences in the coming year.