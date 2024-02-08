English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

2024 Fashion Forecast: The Year Promises A Blend Of Sophistication, Glamour

2024 fashion trends emerge with 'Business But Sexy' leading the pack, followed by Floral Prints, Sequinned Everything, and the stylish comeback of Micro Minis.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
2024 Fashion Forecast
2024 Fashion Forecast | Image:2024 Fashion Forecast I Image: Unsplash
  • 2 min read
After bidding farewell to 2023 and steeped in 2024, the fashion landscape prepares to transcend with fresh trends and style revelations. According to a report by INS, a recent poll on the social discovery app Hunch, featuring insights from 9000 Gen-Z participants, sheds light on the anticipated fashion favorites for the ongoing year.

Poll Insights: Business but sexy dominates

The poll results indicate a resounding preference for the Business But Sexy aesthetic, securing a commanding 53.1% of hunches. This style embodies a powerful fusion of sophistication and allure, boasting sharp silhouettes, power suits, and a subtle hint of sensuality. It's poised to be the go-to choice for those aiming to exude confidence and class simultaneously.

Business but sexy dominates 2024's Fashion I Image: Unsplash

Floral prints to blossom year-round

Following closely with a noteworthy 23.4% of votes is the timeless allure of 'Floral Prints.' No longer confined to spring, floral patterns are set to become a year-round staple in 2024. Whether featuring bold blossoms or delicate daisies, incorporating floral prints into everyday style adds a touch of nature’s vibrancy.

Floral prints will blossom year-round : Image / Unsplash

Sequinned everything: Glamour in focus

The glitzy appeal of 'Sequinned Everything' secures its place with 17% of the votes. From dazzling dresses to sequinned pant suits and co-ords, this trend encourages embracing the spotlight. Ideal for a night out or a special event, sequins are the ultimate choice for making a bold and glamorous statement.

Micro minis make a stylish comeback

Rounding up the fashion favorites are 'Micro Minis,' earning 6.5% of enthusiasts' votes. Making a trendy comeback, these short and sweet skirts and dresses offer a playful and youthful vibe. Perfect for those daring to flaunt their legs, micro-minis paired with boots or sneakers create an effortlessly chic look.

Micro minis make a stylish comeback I Image: Unsplash

As we embark on the fashion journey of 2024, the spotlight is on these trends that promise a perfect blend of sophistication, allure, and a touch of playful glamour, catering to diverse style preferences in the coming year.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

