3 Most Essential Style Tips For A Memorable Winter In Kolkata

Winter has finally arrived and you need to stock up on winter outfits as soon as possible. If you are travelling to Kolkata and you are hit by the cold weather in the city, then you may want to stock up on winter outfits. It is also the festive season, as Christmas recently concluded and people are eagerly waiting for New Year. You may need some winter style tips to amp up your style game and that too on a budget. Here are some places to shop winter outfits in Kolkata.

Style tips for winter in Kolkata

Layer your dress with mufflers

If you are visiting Kolkata and are freezing with the cold weather, then you may want some extra layers for your trip. You should visit Hatibagan market, which is no less than a jewel in Kolkata. This is one of the oldest and traditional markets in the region. The place is dotted with various stores that sell everything. Your thirst for winter essentials as well as fashion will be fulfilled. You can get some of the best mufflers and pair them with jeans and tops.

Where: Bidhan Sarani, Shyambazar, Hatibagan

Timing: 10am-9pm

Shawls in Duppata out

If you are wearing a lehenga or Anarkali, try to experiment with shawls than dupattas. This is yet another one of the best winter style tips you can opt for. For men, this is the best time to shop for shawls and pair them with suits. You can visit the Dakshinapan Shopping Center to get some of the famous shawls. The place is known for its traditional handicrafts and you can get some shawls for your winter in Kolkata.

Where: 8/1B, Rohim Ostagar Road, Jodhpur Park

Timing: 11am-8pm

Mix match your summer and winter wardrobe

Getting ready during the winter season can get tricky. What you can do is mix match your summer and winter wardrobe and try for combination outfits. The trick is to keep yourself warm and yet not compromise your style for your winter in Kolkata. You can get winter outfits and mix summer colours with it. You can pair a long coat with a mid-length dress. You can put on a sweater with a pair of denim. If you are looking for a place that will quench your mix match thirst for winter in Kolkata, then head to Gariahat Market. You will get a true essence of Kolkata if you visit this street shopping place.

Where: 212 Rash Behari Avenue, Gariahat Crossing

Timing: 10am-8pm

