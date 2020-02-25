3 Types Of Hats You Need To Know About Before You Hit The Beach This Summer

As the summer season is upon us, it is also the time to hit the beach. One always puts in a lot of thought in deciding what colour bikini they would be wearing or what colour wrap around skirts would they be donning at the beach. Apart from all these beach accessories that one puts in a lot of thought into, here is another essential item one should add to their beach outfit.

Hats! Putting on a hat not just saves you from direct sun rays but also add a fashion statement to your outfit. It is an easy way to get away with a bad hair day and also rounds up one’s look. So here are the three types of hats one needs to know about before they hit the beach for summers.

Types of hats

Flat top straw beach hat

As the name suggests a lat top straw beach hat is flat from the top. It comes in various styles and designs. Ribbons, buttons and other things can be added to it to make it look more stylish or to match an outfit.

Straw hat

A straw hat looks chic on everybody. It looks simple, minimal and elegant. It protects from the scorching heat. it is the most common type of hat and comes in various sizes as well.

Slip-on bucket hat

If there is someone who likes to carry a more casual and carefree vibe on the beach then one can opt for a bucket hat, also known as a slip-on style shapeable hat. It is easy to carry as it is foldable and can be washed. It protects from sun and saves a bad hair day.

Promo image credits: David Rüsseler and Amelia Bartlett/ Unsplash