4 Important Tips For Men To Keep In Mind Before You Decide To Cut You Own Hair At Home

Amid the lockdown, there are many people posting videos on social media where they can be seen cutting and grooming their own hair. While it may look easy and a great idea to trim those ends, it requires some amount of preparation and a lot of precision. Given below are 4 essential tips to keep in mind and consider before you decide to cut you own hair at home. Check them out.

Tips to cut your hair at home: for men

Get the right tools

As easy as it may sound to cut your own hair, it requires a lot of precision. You must own the right clippers, pair of scissors, dual mirror and a set of combs. Keep in mind that each clipper has its own specialised implementation that it can be used for. It is different from scissors and razors.

Read | Fact Check: Did NASA Share Satellite Image Of India From 9 PM Diya Event On April 5?

Use a dual mirror setup

While there are many videos that are available on the internet where men can be seen leaning in on the bathroom mirror and cutting their hair, it is important to have a dual mirror set up to get the desired haircut. You would need to compare and measure your hair on both sides of your head. Therefore, always have a dual mirror setup.

Read | Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center Lights Up With Diyas And A Spectacular Fire Show On Sunday

Decide on your hairstyle

Make up your mind as to which hairstyle do you want for yourself and then see how to cut your hair. You must look up for videos and tutorials for those hair cuts. While it may seem easy to imitate what your barber does, when it comes to haircutting, it is an art that requires precision.

Dampen your hair prior to cutting

Dampening your hair is really important as it gives some structure to hair stands and makes it easier to cut, measure, compares. You might need to dampen your hair again and again as they might air-dry faster than you would expect them to. Therefore, do not forget this step and keep a spray bottle at hand.

Read | Hina Khan, Himanshi Khurrana, Nia Sharma & Other TV Celebs Light Diyas On PM Modi's Call

Read | DIY Eye Masks Which Will Help You Get Rid Of Dark Circles And Related Skin Problems

Image credits: Shutterstock