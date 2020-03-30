These 5 DIY Face Cleansers Will Have Your Skin Glowing In No Time Amidst The Lockdown

Face cleansers are all about hydrating your skin and feeling refreshed. But many face cleansers that are available in the market come with a hefty price tag. So instead of burning a hole in your pocket by buying these luxury cleansers, it is better to whip your DIY cleansers. These DIY face cleansers are not only easy to make but easy on the skin as well.

5 DIY face cleansers

1. Yoghurt face cleanser

Yoghurt is a natural cleanser. So take 2 tablespoons full-fat Greek yoghurt and add 1 or 2 teaspoon honey in it. Next up, squeeze a lemon. Mix these ingredients and apply it on your face and massage it gently by using your fingertips. Keep it for 10 -15 minutes. Remove the yoghurt with a soft, damp washcloth.

2. Olive oil face cleanser

Many face cleansers tend to dry out your skin. So to keep your skin hydrated and remove all the dirt as well try a DIY face cleanser for dry skin. So take 1 tablespoon olive oil and add one egg yolk to it. Add 1 tablespoon of honey, and lastly add a few drops of lemon juice. Apply this mixture for 5-10 minutes on your face and wash it off.

3. Dry yeast mask

According to a health website, yeast when applied topically can be extremely beneficial for the skin. Yeast is reportedly hydrating, it helps in the production of collagen and it also has anti-ageing ingredients. So dissolve 1 tablespoon dry yeast 2 tablespoons warm milk, add 1 teaspoon honey, and pat the mixture on your face. Avoid its contact with the eyes. Allow the mixture to sit on your face for 10-15 minutes then rinse it off with warm water.

4. Avocado oil

Avocado oil is another great DIY face cleanser for dry skin. It also repairs the damaged caused to the facial skin. So apply some oil on your face and massage it with your fingertips in a circular motion. Hold a warm washcloth over your face and let the steam open up your pores. Wash your face using warm water after 10 minutes.

5. Apple Cider vinegar cleanser

Apple Cider vinegar has been part of various facial products. This ingredient can become an excellent DIY face cleanser as well. So mix 1 part of apple cider vinegar with 2 parts of water and shake well. Apply this mixture with a cotton ball to a clean face. Apply your regular moisturiser once your skin completely dries out.

