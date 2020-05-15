Twitterati Go Down Memory Lane With Classic To Obscure 90s Choices

On Twitter, there have been a number of instances when netizens have reminisced their past. Be it posting nostalgic film/TV songs or sharing once-famous food items, people on the internet evidently do not leave a chance to recall days from the past. Recently, many users on Twitter posted a photo of beverages including Limca, Maaza, Citra, Gold Spot, Thums Up and Club Soda, which were prominently famous during the 90s. Check it out below -

90s food items

One of the netizens hailed the 90s toffees like Mango Bite, Kismi and Hajmola as the true '90s Love'. The picture was enough to take anyone down the memory lane.

While another Twitter user shared some 90s soft drinks like Limca, Gold Spot, and Citra. Needless to say, these 90s beverages can make any 90s kids nostalgic.

Another netizen shared the picture of the 90s beverages which came in different flavours in the plastic wrapper. Take a look at the post.

This is not the first time that 90s food items have been discussed on the internet. Regularly, nostalgic posts about food items go viral on the internet and also receive a heartwarming response from netizens. Recently, a viral post on the internet of similar nature had shared 90s famous food items which included Phantom Sweet Cigarettes, Kismi Toffee, Coffee Byte, Poppins, Center Shock and Rasna which also reportedly made netizens nostalgic.

