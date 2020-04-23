From Sequinned Tops To Cinderella Gowns, Take A Look At How Aishwarya Is A Fashion Icon

There are many celebrities whose fashion sense have evolved over the years, one such celebrity is Aishwarya Rai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the Bollywood actors who is known for her incredible acting skills and interesting fashion picks. The actor has always believed in setting new trends, rather than following the old ones. Take a look at some of her outfits that were trendsetting over the years.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Red Carpet Looks At Cannes Over The Years

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fashion revolution

She wore this outfit at Cannes film festival 2019. The white jumpsuit by Ashi Studio that had a large puffy train. The look included a combination of feathers, ruffles, and lace.

These classy long coats set the trend in 2016. Aishwarya Rai was seen wearing quite a few long coats in the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Loves Being Sunkissed And To Get Clicked Outdoor | See Pics

In 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor was complimented for her outfit. She was seen wearing a blue brocade ball gown by Michael Cinco. She looked like a princess in this outfit.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai's Portrait Shots To Take Cues From For Your Next Photoshoot

In 2014, She wore this outfit during the Cannes Film festival. She opted for a golden bronze mermaid outfit.

Almost 52hrs without sleep! Eyes shutting… and the Mrs. Shows up looking like this!! Ok.. Eyes wide open now! pic.twitter.com/r8zIUTsBV0 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 21, 2014

In 2010, Aishwarya Rai wore this outfit during the Cannes Film festival. The outfit was designed by Elie Saab. The actor wore a couture gown

Aishwarya Rai won many hearts with her character Sunehri in the Dhoom 2. From knee-length boots to bikini tops, she brought a huge fashion revolution with Dhoom 2.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made bikini blouses a huge fashion trend. She wore this outfit in the movie Shabd. She looked extremely gorgeous.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's Look From 'Beat Pe Thumka' Similar To Aishwarya Rai's From 'Nimbuda'

Aishwarya Rai made denim a go-to casual attire and gave all of us a chance to revamp our wardrobes. She wore this outfit in the movie Josh.