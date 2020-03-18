Activated Charcoal To Body Yoghurt; A Mini Guide To Understanding Latest Beauty Products

When it comes to making your skin glow naturally, one will find a hundred different beauty products which will make your skin free from impurities. However, there are a few products that one might have come across but wouldn’t have sufficient information about. Here is a guide for one to understand a few unusual beauty products in a better way.

Activated charcoal

Activated charcoal is nothing but black powder made out of coconut shells, peat, coal, bone char, sawdust, petroleum coke and more. The charcoal is activated by processing it high temperatures which makes it more porous. Hence, it tends to absorb more dirt and impurities from the skin.

Facial Soap powder

Facial soap powder is an eco-friendly product which helps in rinsing one’s face faster and results in the excretion of less residue. One should use facial soap powder by mixing it with a few drops of water. Once the paste is ready one should apply it to their faces and exfoliate your skin. Later rinse it with water.

Body Yoghurt

Body yoghurt is a product which is generally used when the climate is hot or humid. It is less sticky than cream and much lighter than a regular location. Body yoghurt gets immersed in the skin faster than normal body lotions.

Skin Polish

Skin polish is nothing but a scrubby treatment that one includes in their daily shower. Grainy of gritty parts of one’s body like elbows, heels, kneels, and more can be cleaned by this scrubby treatment. It is also said that skin polish works amazingly well if it is used on wet skin.

