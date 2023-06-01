Aditi Rao Hydari, Surveen Chawla Relive Cannes 2023 With Unseen Images

Surveen Chawla and Aditi Rao Hydari walked the coveted red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actresses shared unseen pictures from the event that took place from May 16 to May 27. They have both attended the Cannes film festival earlier as well.

Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in black at Cannes 2023

Aditi Rao Hydari walked the Cannes red carpet for L'oreal Paris. The actress carried off three looks at the film festival. After making stylish statements in her princess inspired blue and yellow gowns, she has now shared a photo in an all black pantsuit with flower applique detail. Hydari styled her outfit with chic golden statement earrings and tied her hair in a half ponytail.

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes 2023

Hydari walked the Cannes red carpet for the first time in 2022, but this was the first time she took her brand collaboration with Loreal to the French Riviera. At the film festival, the actress was present to speak in favour of women empowerment. A statement made by the actress read, “This year's theme of 'Walk Your Worth' truly aligns with what the brand stands for, encouraging women across the globe to accept themselves and walk their worth with confidence”.

Surveen Chawla charms in blue at Cannes film festival

Surveen Chawla was one of the many Indian celebrities to take part in the Cannes Film Festival this year. She has now taken to Instagram to post pictures from the event in a blue gown which she paired with a pearl necklace. The outfit was designed by Supria Munjal who put together the gown with stylish statement sleeves.

Surveen Chawla at Cannes 2023

Surveen Chawla also returned to the Cannes red carpet for the second time. The actress made her Cannes red carpet debut in 2013 for her film Ugly. Before making her red carpet appearance this year, the actress had shared, “I am excited to be returning to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the second time! ”.