Adline Castelino Becomes 3rd Runner Up Of Miss Universe 2020: Everything Fans Need To Know

The 69th Miss Universe competition was held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida on May 16. The pageant saw participation of contestants from all around the world. From India, Adline Quadros Castelino made it to the top 10 of the Miss Universe 2020 competition. She was declared the third runner-up and Andrea Meza from Mexico was crowned as the Miss Universe 2020 winner. Here's everything fans need to know about Adline:

About Adline Castelino, third runner up in Miss Universe 2020-21 pageant

Adline originally hailed from Kuwait but then came back to India at the age of 15 to study further. In Mumbai, she studied at St. Xavier's High School and then pursued her degree from a town college. Later on, she enrolled herself in various online pageants and was crowned Miss Cocoaberry Diva in 2019.

Adline Castelino was crowned as the winner of the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020 competition. The jury for the pageant included actor and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, Anntonia Porsild, Asha Bhat, designers Shivan Bhatiya, Narresh Kukreja and Nikhil Mehra. Actors Yami Gautam and Anil Kapoor also graced the occasion.

As mentioned in one of her Instagram posts, Adline invests her personal time in reading, dancing, and working on social causes. She is a Goodwill Ambassador for Smile Train in India and has been the face of the PCOS Free India Campaign. The post added that her hobbies include dancing, watching biographical documentaries and stand-up comedies. More so, she is also an intermediate-level swimmer. She has been on the face of magazines and other fashion and editorial covers several times.

This year, she teamed up with Arjun Kanungo and Tanzeel Khan for an album titled Mere Dil Vich, also starring Suman Rao. While the director/ DOP is Shubham Sharma, it's co-directed by Arjun Kanungo. Produced by Arjun, Nemo, Yash Vaid, the song received massive love from fans. Apart from this, she also featured in Shreyas Dharmadhikari and Ndot's track, Tere Bina, programmed and Arranged by Saurabh Chauhan.

"The journey up until here wasn't easy. I'm proud to give the message of your unity and our determination through my representation of our country on the Miss Universe stage", wrote Adline on her Instagram story. She mentioned that she's truly grateful for the love and blessings.

(IMAGE: ADLINE QUADROS CASTELINO'S INSTAGRAM)