After Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla Carries Chanel Doll Bag Worth ₹24 Lakh

Natasha Poonawalla was seen carrying the same mini doll bag as Isha Ambani in her latest Instagram post. Isha carried the doll bag with her to the Met Gala 2023 in an embellished black-saree gown by designer Prabal Gurung. Meanwhile, Mrs. Poonawalla teamed her mini doll bag with a strapless black and golden outfit.

Sharing the pictures, Natasha Poonawalla captioned the post, "Reminiscing on the past and Karl’s genius Pre-Met … cocktails in Vintage Chanel, my dress from 1986 and the lil doll from 2012." The unique Chanel clutch from the Paris-Bombay 2012 collection with a doll face was actually inspired by the look of an Indian bride. This exquisite and elegant bag complemented her ensemble. Check the post below:

On the other hand, the Chanel doll bag complemented Isha Ambani's black asymmetric saree gown that featured a long trail with one-shouldered detail. Her stylist shared her pictures with the caption, "One of fashion’s most prolific contributors, Karl Lagerfeld was paid homage to last night with the idea of a simple, powerful, line. Our vision for Isha’s look last night drew from Karl’s favourite colour palette with a smattering of pearls in a draped silhouette inspired by the sari from Prabal Gurung’s atelier. You can’t think of Karl without a touch of humour, we dug into Isha’s Chanel archives and found the perfect companion for the look in a mini bag from the 2012 Paris Bombay collection. Lorraine Schwartz put together an exquisite array of diamonds including a custom handpiece. New York in May is a vibe." Check the post:

About the one-of-a-kind Chanel doll bag

The limited edition Chanel doll bag that caught everyone's attention represented Indian roots. The clutch was from a rare line and featured a Swarovski bindi, along with a mang tika with white flower detailing and a pearl matha patti to give it an Indian bride's look. The bag was approximately worth Rs, 24,97,951.