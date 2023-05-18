Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Back For Indiana Jones Premiere At Cannes 15 Yrs Later | Then & Now

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first red carpet appearance for the 76th Festival de Cannes in a show-stealing Sophie couture number. The Cannes veteran commenced her annual trip to the French Riviera on day 3, for the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere. However, this is not the first Cannes Indiana Jones premiere that Aishwarya has graced. The global star was also present for the 2008 Cannes screening of film Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Aishwarya at the Cannes 2023 Indiana Jones premiere

Aishwarya commenced this year's red carpet Cannes appearances with Sophie couture ensemble. Dressed in silver and black, Aishwarya's stellar silhouette featured a massive floor-length bow across her midriff around which wrapped around to form a loosely placed yet firmly structured oversized hood. The aluminum silver theme continued down the mermaid cut silhouette extending in to a slight yet stiff trail at the back. Aishwarya also sported her signature bright red lips to compliment the formal and cool tones of the ensemble.

Aishwarya at the Cannes 2008 Indiana Jones premiere

2023 is not the first time Aishwarya has attended an Indiana Jones premiere at Cannes. The actress had graced the red carpet premiere for the 2008 premiere of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. 2008 being her seventh year at Cannes, Aishwarya was already well on her way to become Cannes royalty. For the premiere, Aishwarya sported an olive green evening silhouette with a thigh-high slit featuring a ruffled fan at the seam. The gown carried subtle floral motifs in white embroidery with popping purple details. Aishwarya kept her makeup dewy and her hair slick, sporting soft smoky eyes and a straight ponytail. \

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hast attended the prestigious Cannes film festival each year since her debut in 2002 for her film Devdas which was also screened at the film festival, out of competition. Over the years the actress has cemented her position as a Cannes veteran, through her association with L'Oreal Paris. Apart from Aishwarya, other Indian faces too have and will walk the rep carpet. Some of them are Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar and Aditi Rao Hydari.

