Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes 2023 Look Decoded: Aluminum Details, Corset And Crystals

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The actress stunned in a silver-and-black Sophie Couture at the event. The black gown was paired with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection.

The outfit had a black bow at the waistline and the dramatic silver hood that went over her head. The shimmery silver gown featured a long trail. Letting her outfit do the talking, the Ponniyin Selvan II styled her hair in a mid-parting. For the makeup, the former Miss World opted for glamorous red lip colour and matte finish.

More about Cannes 2023

Aishwarya attended the Festival de Cannes for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris. This year, the film festival commenced on May 16 and it will run till May 27. The Indian movies that will be screened at the festival are Rahul Roy's Agra and Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. Apart from Aishwarya, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anushka Sharma will also walk the red carpet. This year’s Cannes jury consists of French actor Denis Menochet, American actress Brie Larson, American actor-director Paul Dano, Brazilian filmmaker Rungano Nyoni, Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi, Moroccan film director Maryam Touzani, Argentinian film director Damian Szifron and French director Julia Ducouranu. Several international films will compete for the accolades, particularly the much coveted Palme d'Or.

Aishwarya Rai's work front

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan II. In the film, the actress played the dual roles of Nandini and Oomai Rani. The film was based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The movie also had Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Karthi in major roles. The movie, released on April 28, received immense praise from the audience and critics. Released this year, Ponniyin Selvan II was released which broke several box-office records.