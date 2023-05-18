Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shimmers In Sequin-embroidered Valentino Couture At Cannes 2023

Aishwarya Rai made her appearance on the Cannes red carpet on Thursday (May 18). The Bollywood actress was the first Indian female actor to be a Cannes jury member and has since become synonymous with this prestigious festival.

Ahead of walking the Cannes red carpet, Aishwarya attended a press meet and her first look from the French Riviera surfaced online. She wore a shimmery green Valentino couture outfit on her first day at the film festival. The bright green dress had cape sleeves. She opted for signature matte makeup, dark lips and poker-straight hair with a mid parting. What caught attention were her high heels.

The actress made her comeback to the film festival as a spokesperson for beauty giant L'Oreal Paris. Aishwarya’s daughter accompanied her. Reacting to her Cannes appearance, this year, Aishwarya said, "I have been honoured with the privilege of experiencing female artists showcase their talent on a global platform of this stature. The brand’s unwavering dedication to empower women has been a constant throughout its illustrious history, and this year’s theme serves yet another impactful step in that direction. It has always been a pleasure to celebrate my long-standing association with the brand and the values it upholds."

Aishwarya Rai receives warm welcome at Cannes

Earlier on Wednesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were spotted getting a warm welcome in France upon their arrival. Many are speculating that the actress would be walking the red carpet with Aaradhya at Cannes today. In the video which surfaced on social media, a Cannes Film Festival delegate could be seen awaiting the arrival of Aishwarya and Aarodhya with a bouquet in his hand.

This year’s Cannes jury consists of French actor Denis Menochet, American actress Brie Larson, American actor-director Paul Dano, Brazilian filmmaker Rungano Nyoni, Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi, Moroccan film director Maryam Touzani, Argentinian film director Damian Szifron and French director Julia Ducouranu. Several international films will compete for the accolades, particularly the much coveted Palme d'Or.