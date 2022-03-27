Youth sensation Nysa Devgn has already impressed the public with her amazing dressing style. The new-age star kid has heated the internet with her basics to an all-glam look. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter grabbed eyeballs when she made her debut at the Lakme Fashion Week as she walked for the ace designer Manish Malhotra's show. The strong and gentle appeal by the shimmery-gown-like silhouette makes the look even more impactful.

Nysa Devgn makes a stellar appearance at Lakme Fashion Week

Nysa Devgn was a part of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week Show held in Delhi where Manish presented his latest collection Diffuse. The designer took to his Instagram handle and dropped some of the pictures featuring Nysa. He wrote in the caption, "@nysadevgan Gorgeousssssss The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe". In the picture, Nysa donned a thigh-high slit outfit paired with a multi-coloured crop top and a shimmery blazer.

The flowy hair with minimal makeup just looked perfect. Nysa played with that arched eyeliner that made her look fancy. Well, the look was completed with furry heels that perfectly complemented the outfit. While fans did a quicky to hail Kajol's adorable daughter as one wrote, "She has got a beauty from her mother.. and confidence in her eyes from her father", another one commented, some even stated that she looked like her mother Kajol. A fan wrote, "The next queen to be….she will reign in force and she will rock".

Shanaya Kapoor & Siddhant Chaturvedi stun in Manish Malhotra's 'Diffuse'

Well, apart from Nysa, many slew the rich-party look on the ramp. Sharing the pictures of Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Manish Malhotra wrote, The Fabulous Two @siddhantchaturvedi @shanayakapoor02 #diffuse @manishmalhotraworld". To stand out of the box, one should have something extra-ordinary and this lady has got it right. The young star, Shanaya Kapoor, definitely knows the business, which can be proved by the latest snapshots. Janhvi Kapoor also made an appearance as a guest in a sizzling mini dress and she gave vibes of larger-than-life divas. Have a look:

Apart from Nysa, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who were part of the fashion show, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, was the showstopper of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.