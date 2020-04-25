Akshaya Tritiya 2020 | How To Clean Your Gold Jewellery At Home

This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on April 26, 2020. Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious Hindu festival that is considered to be a day of unending prosperity. People purchase new items, make new business deals, invest in gold, and appreciate the wealth that they have amassed in life.

Akshaya Tritiya is the perfect time to clean your traditional gold jewellery. Usually, people would get their jewellery cleaned at a gold retail store, however, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, people will now have to clean their gold jewellery at home by themselves. Here is a short guide on how you can clean your gold jewellery at home during Akshaya Tritiya 2020.

How to clean your jewellery during Akshaya Tritiya 2020

The first step to cleaning your jewellery is to soak it in hot water. Submerge your jewellery for at least three hours. Once the soaking process is complete, carefully remove your jewellery and gently clean it with a very soft brush. Give your jewellery a final wash and carefully dry it with a cloth. Never use too much force, as gold is a soft fragile metal and can get damaged easily.

If you want to polish your gold jewellery, always use a polishing cloth. Never use a paper towel or tissue to clean your gold. Paper can scratch your jewellery and can also stick to your gold, tarnishing its shine. It is better to avoid cleaning with soap. Use soap only when absolutely necessary. You should use soap to clean your gold only if it is stained.

Never use bleach to clean your jewellery, as it could ruin your gold. However, you can use alcohol to clean your jewellery. In fact, alcohol is extremely effective at cleaning gold. After cleaning your gold, make sure to store it properly to keep it safe and clean. Either use a jewellery box to store your gold or wrap each piece of gold separately with soft cloths.

