Akshaya Tritiya 2020: How To Creatively Reuse Old Jewellery? Know Here

Akshaya Tritiya is believed to be an auspicious occasion for the Hindus. Several people believe that buying gold jewellery on this day is important. While some people also believe that on this day donating some part of their earning to the religious works. Every year, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the gold shops are offering a huge discount. But since, this year due to COVID-19, the gold shops will be closed, here are some ways on how you can reuse your old gold jewellery.

Creative ways to repurpose old gold jewellery

You can use your necklace as a headgear. If you have a gold necklace that you no longer like to wear then you can repurpose it by wearing it over your head. It will not only look different but will also make a stunning accessory.

Image credits: Pinterest

If you have a gold bracelet that is too lose to fit your wrist then you can use it as a choker. Using your gold bracelet as a choker will not only help you use your jewellery but make a fantastic accessory. If your bracelet is small, you can still use it as a choker but attacking a thread to it or a gold chain.

Image credits: Pinterest

If you have earrings that you no longer like, then you can use one of these things as a Mangtika. You can either put it in your hair using a gold chain or a black thread. You need to fix it in your hair using bobby pins.

Image credits: Pinterest

Using your pendant along with a gold chain you can also make a DIY Mathapatti. All you need to do is get the pendant inside the chain and wear it on your forehead. You can fix the chain in your hair using bobby pins.

Image credits: Pinterest

