Alia Bhatt Teases MET Gala 2023 Look Ahead Of Her Debut On The Red Carpet

Alia Bhatt has given a glimpse of her MET Gala 2023 red carpet look on May 1. Taking to her social media, the Raazi actress teased her look with a black and white silhouette. As per reports, designer Prabal Gurung has crafted the actress’s outfit for the day.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt posted a picture ahead of walking the MET Gala red carpet. In the black and white photo, the silhouette of the actress can be seen. The picture shared by Alia, she is seen in a gown with her tresses open. Alia has styled her hair in a pinned up look.

Though the picture shared by Alia Bhatt does not reveal her outfit, the teaser of the look was enough to excite her fans. In the comment section, fans and followers of the actress showered her with compliments and best wishes for the day. One user commented, “all the best bub” while another wrote, “IM SO EXCITED”. Alia Bhatt will be making her MET Gala debut this year.

Alia Bhatt MET Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt had previously shared her excitement for attending the red carpet. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared photos with her cat Edward before leaving for New York City, where the gala is taking place. Alia also engaged in online conversation with her designer Prabal Gurung as the two shared mutual admiration for each other. Before getting ready for the red carpet, Alia also shared a picture from her dressing room with the caption, “And so we begin #METGala2023”

About MET GALA 2023

MET Gala is a charity event that takes place every year on the first Monday of May. This year the fashion forward day falls on May 1. Organised by Metropolitan Museum of Art the gala is hosted in New York City. Though the guest list to the coveted event is kept under wraps till the D-day, it is being anticipated that along with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

This year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, honouring the late German designer's legacy. He passed away in the year 2019. Creative director at Chanel, Karl took the brand to new heights during his time at the luxury label. The guests at the MET honoured him by dressing and styling in his inspired designs. This year’s five hosts include Wintour, as always, along with Michaela Coel, longtime Chanel ambassador Penélope Cruz, recently retired tennis superstar Roger Federer and Dua Lipa.