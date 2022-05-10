Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani, Take Cues From Bollywood Divas To Ace 'No-Makeup, Makeup' Look

From Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone, Bollywood divas have been sporting dazzling no-makeup, makeup looks with grace. While the entertainment industry earlier chose to present the actors with truckloads of beauty products filtering their faces, the new, more de-glam and natural avatar is winning hearts all over.

While Highway star Alia Bhatt has been a big inspiration for many fashion enthusiasts for going all-natural, other celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani and others have also guided many on how to exude beauty in one's own skin. Here's looking at some celebrity-inspired no-makeup, makeup looks perfect for summers.

Take cues from Bollywood divas to ace 'No-Makeup, Makeup' look

Alia Bhatt

While Alia was lauded for sporting a natural makeup look on her wedding day, the actor has in fact been sporting a similar look for a long time. During most of her Gangubai Kathiawadi promotional events, the diva exuded grace in her traditional avatars, amped up with minimum makeup. Take a look.

Anushka Sharma

While the Band Baaja Baaraat star is the epitome of beauty in all possible ways, her recent selfies and sunkissed pictures on Instagram have proved her love for minimum or no makeup. Anushka looks adorable as she poses in a black ruffled shirt, with only a hint of red tint on her lips.

Disha Patani

The Baaghi star also keeps sharing gorgeous, natural-looking pictures of herself on social media. She can be seen hitting the beach in stunning swimwear, with a sunkissed glow on her face.

Kiara Advani

The actor won over audiences with her simple yet beautiful looks in films like Shershaah and Kabir Singh. Continuing her love for going minimal, Kiara often posts pictures and selfies sporting her flawless, natural avatar.

Katrina Kaif

Just like Alia Bhatt, Katrina has also mostly championed being comfortable and confident in one's own skin. The actor often treats fans with candid pictures of her in an all-natural avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor

From her workout sessions, airport looks to other outings in the city, Janhvi Kapoor opts for the bare minimum makeup. The actor has time and again proved how no makeup is actually the best makeup.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KIARAALIADVANI/ @ALIAABHATT)