AmFAR Gala Cannes 2022: Natasha Poonawalla Stuns In A Green Gucci Outfit At The Event

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has managed to garner all the attention for its star-studded red carpet wherein prominent celebs brought their top-notch fashion game into play. The film festival is organised annually to celebrate cinema and storytelling.

This year's film festival is truly a special one for India as many well-known celebrities from the Indian showbiz won hearts on the red carpet of the prestigious event with their best-ever looks. After impressing the global audience with her stunning look at Met gala 2022, businesswomen Natasha Poonawalla once again made several heads turn at Cannes 2022.

Natasha Poonawalla attends AmFAR Gala Cannes 2022

On Thursday, the AmFAR charity Gala returned to the Cannes Film Festival. The high-profile event invites celebrities all around the world to raise money to support the organization's dedication to AIDS research. Celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Sabrina Elba, Eva Longoria, and many others attended the event in glamorous attires.

Natasha Poonawalla, the executive director of the Serum Institute of India, also arrived at the event in a stunning look. The businesswoman was seen dolled up in an olive green-coloured netted floor-length Gucci dress. The outfit had a heart-shaped plunging neckline along with light green frills attached to the sleeves of the dress. The highlight of the dress was a shiny pink coloured heart attached to the middle of the dress. Natasha opted for minimal accessories and kept her hair open with soft beachy curls. Glimpses of her look are doing rounds on the internet.

Here take a look-

Natasha Poonawalla at Met Gala 2022

Natasha Poonawalla opted for a Sabyasachi outfit as she embodied the theme ‘gilded glamour’ at Met Gala 2022. She wished to interpret the Met Gala theme with an Indian gaze that was all about multi-culturalism and authenticity. She took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a close insight into her outfit.

Natasha Poonawalla wrote "The #MetGala 2022 brought us a prescient theme, #GildedGlamour, which somehow resonates more strongly today than ever before.On the one hand, we see astronomical progress — to the degree that we’ve conquered space — and on the other hand we’re quick to police women or the vulnerable among us, their bodies, their choices, and their opportunities. It’s a bit like the golden cage.When thinking about what I’d wear to the #MetGala, these polarities became pronounced and the red carpet became my platform of expression. Huge shout-out to everyone who helped bring this to life…"

Here take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram@valeriaferreiramakeup