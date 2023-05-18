Angelina Jolie Unveils Fashion Venture Atelier Jolie For Assisting Refugees

Angelina Jolie announced the launch of her clothing line Atelier Jolie, a new purpose-driven brand that will utilise deadstock and tap into the abilities of “refugees and other talented, under-appreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill.” Angelina made the announcement on social media about her new business venture on Wednesday. Fans and well-wishers congratulated her on this new business. This is one of her many investments outside of the film business.

Jolie posted the news on her Instagram account this morning, writing, “I’m starting something new today—a collective where everyone can create... Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers, and artisans from around the world. It stems for my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high quality vintage material and deadstock material already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression.”

In addition, customers will be able to repair or upcycle pieces from their closets as a way to eliminate waste. As per AP News, Jolie’s fashion choices generate intense interest in the media. She and her children are often photographed and their styles dissected. Two of her children, Shiloh and Zahara, wore pieces from their mother’s archive to the premiere of her 2021 film, Eternals.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Angelina Jolie's clothing line



As Angelina Jolie announced a new business venture called Atelier Jolie, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories and extended her best wishes to the Eternals star. She even dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of Angelina's post. On the work front, she is set to direct her Eternals co-star Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir in her upcoming film Without Blood. The feature film is Jolie's fifth effort as a director and her first project under a new pact with TV giant Fremantle.