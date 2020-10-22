Anna Wintour And Shelby Bryan Have Reportedly Parted Ways After 20 Years Together

Anna Wintour, the British-American journalist, has been the editor-in-chief of Vogue, since the year 1988, and artistic director for Condé-Nast, since 2013. Anna Wintour’s husband, Shelby Bryan, is an American entrepreneur and businessman. The couple got married 16 years back, in 2004, after parting ways with their previous partners. Although Anna Wintour and Shelby Bryan kept their married life private for the most part, it is believed that they have officially split as of now.

Also Read: Netizens Come Up With Their Rendition Of Vogue Covers After Anna Wintour's Apology Note Viral tweet

The couple has parted ways

‘Page Six’ reported that they have been told that the power couple, Anna Wintour and Shelby Bryan, are no longer together. Earlier, they had mentioned that things between the couple had been ‘cooling-off’ and that they had not been seen together in public for a while. But it is now being said that the couple has parted ways from each other. According to ‘Page Six,’ the Vogue editor-in-chief and her investor husband are ‘done for good’ now.

Also Read: Anna Wintour To Get 20% Cut In Her Million Dollars Annual Salary Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Did Shelby reunite with Katherine?

Although there has been no mention as to why this split occurred, rumours are that Anna Wintour's husband, Shelby, went back to his ex-wife Katherine. Shelby Bryan had allegedly walked out on his then-wife, Katherine, to be with Anna after the news of their affair was brought to light. But the reunion of Shelby and Katherine has not been confirmed. Some sources of ‘Page Six’ stated that both of them are just friends and have two children together.

Also Read: Anna Wintour & CFDA Set Up A Coronavirus Relief Fund For Fashion Industry Workers

Anna Wintour’s marriage to David

Before her affair and marriage to Shelby Bryan, Anna Wintour was married to David Shaffer, a psychiatrist by profession. The couple divorced in the year 1999. Even though Anna never commented on it, they were rumoured to have divorced due to her affair with the businessman and entrepreneur, Shelby Bryan. Anna Wintour has two kids, both from her marriage to David.

Also Read: Met Gala 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus, Co-chair Anna Wintour Issues Statement

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy were rumoured to have been involved

In the past, Anna has also been linked to Bill Nighy, an English television and film actor. The star has featured in many popular films like, ‘Love Actually,’ ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ ‘Notes on a Scandal,’ and more. Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy were rumoured to have been romantically involved in the past few years. The pair was spotted together at plays and at many other occasions when rumours of their involvement surfaced. Anna Wintour, a powerful force, seems to have had a bad year professionally. So the news of her split from Shelby Bryan seems to have added to the trouble now.