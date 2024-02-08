Advertisement

Dressing up is about your personal style. It is also about your comfort. However, many of us get confused when we are required to bring out the best of both worlds. Athleisure solves that problem effortlessly. The perfect blend of fashion with comfort, here are some celeb-inspired athleisure looks you can put together to step out in your stylish best.

Travel in style like Malaika

The Queen of athleisure, take styling cues from Malaika Arora and look like a diva every time you travel. Choose a co-ord set in a neutral colour and pair it with sneakers to look like a celebrity at an airport. Go for a statement design on top of a neutral base to look quirky and stylish. Finish your look with a pair of sunglasses.

Workout like a boss in Disha style

Disha Patani is known for her bold and beautiful fashion choices but the actress goes straight for comfort while engaging in her intense workout routines. To get the cool gym girl look who is looking to kill it in her workout sessions, opt for an oversized t-shirt and loose pants that do not restrict your movements.

Street style lessons by Anushka

The actress is famous for her impeccable street style and she proves that right in this simple yet super stylish outfit. To exude the breezy vibes that Anushka Sharma is giving, combine an oversized hoodie and then match your pants with your shoes. Finish the look with sunglasses and take sun-kissed pictures.

Biker-shorts trend with Sanya

If you are keen on keeping up with the latest fashion trends, you might hop on to the biker shorts one and you will find actress Sanya Malhotra right there with you. Look like an influencer with dark-coloured biker shorts paired with a bright popping sports bra in red, orange or yellow colours. Go for white sneakers to tie the look.

Pretty girl aesthetic like Deepika

If you are feeling pretty and feminine but you are an athleisure person, do not think you cannot combine both worlds. Here is Deepika Padukone, in her pretty green matching pant and shirt set - looking like the epitope of fashion meets comfort. Go for a flirty pattern like polka dots or little hearts and you are ready to rock it.

Wear your easy, breezy and stylish athleisure looks like these Bollywood celebrities and enjoy looking like a fashionista without compromising with your comfort.