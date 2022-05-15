Australian Fashion Week Hosts Its First Ever Plus-size Runway Show; See Pics

Australian Fashion Week is among the popular annual fashion events held every year and as the event was held this year, it created a massive buzz among the fans for conducting the first-ever plus-size runway show.

The Australian Fashion Week has earlier faced criticism for the lack of inclusive casting which resulted in the organisers inviting six local labels who design clothes for women sized 12 to 26 equivalent to 8 to 22 in US sizes to participate in a show dubbed "The Curve Edit."

Australian Fashion Week's first-ever plus-size runway show

Australian Fashion Week recently shared glimpses of how they hosted the first-ever plus-size runway show. Organised by Bella Management Agency, the representative Bonner created 60 full-figured models for its books exclusively for plus-size brands. Expressing her enthusiasm about organising the same, she stated, "I thought, ‘you know what, I just want to do it alone. And once everyone sees how perfect it is, it can only help break down all the old, outdated, preconceived ideas about what a model is and what a woman looks like.”

On the other hand, one of the participating designers, Kerry Pietrobon empowered women by stating that fashion was for everyone. She said, “As a person, I felt like a second class citizen. And as a brand – like one who works in fashion – I have always felt like we were not considered ‘fashion.’"

The collection depicted some stylish yet comfy clothes worn by plus-size models who flaunted their outfits while confidently walking on the runway.

Take a look at some of the dazzling outfits showcased at the Australian Fashion Week:

