'Baffled' Sabyasachi Apologises After His Collection With H&M Sells Out In Minutes

One's work getting sold out in minutes might be a dream for some artists, but for Sabyasachi Mukherjee, it was 'baffling.' Instead of a gratitude post for the response, the designer had an apology note for his followers after his collection, in collaboration with H&M, was sold out within minutes. He hoped to create a future business model that will address this need after 'disappointing' netizens over the incident.

In a lengthy note on Instagram, Sabyasachi wrote that he felt the need to address the 'disappointment' expressed in thousands of emails and messages. He recalled how he himself had been on this side, being unable to buy anything during the sale of the H&M x Madonna collection, which he had been keen on, being a fan of the pop star.

Sabyasachi recalled how excited he had been when H&M appraoced him for a collaboration. He shared that it would help him reach out to the 'massive Sabyacachi tribe worldwide,' believing that he had the power and distribution to make it happen. He shared that he designed an extensive range so that 'everyone could get something.'

The designer stated that the initiative was also to give 'unlimited access' to his logo of the Bengal Tiger, which they consider 'sacred.'

He was insistent that there would be 'no VIP previews and no exceptions' and that everybody would access the collection in a 'democratic manner' which was the 'better way'- online.

Sabyasachi stated the response they received was not one they could comprehend and more than 'overwhelming', it was 'baffling.' He wrore that it was something that could not be anticipated despite having the 'best forecasting', 'best data team', best supply chain' and 'best logistics.' He added that the response was on similar lines, not just in India, but across global markets.

Even Sabyasachi struggled to buy his own collection, and witnessed 'stubborn carts and crashing apps.' All he managed was his first pair of Sabyasachi denims, which he was embarrassed to admit was a size down, since his size denims had sold out.

He, however, sent out a message to the young fashion community. The designer shared that he wanted to break the glass ceiling on India being considered a manufacturing country, something he termed as his 'pet peeve'. He wished to see 'Designed in India', alongside 'Made in India' in a similar fashion. He stated that this incident proved that there was a market for them, and the secret to unlock it was being oneself 'shamelessly.'

Sabyasachi had intensely created a build-up of the Sabyasachi x H&M Collection for the past few days before August 12 on platforms online. However, netizens expressed disappointment and mocked his posts since the collections were not even available due to its sell-out.