BAFTA 2025: Best-Dressed Stars Who Stole The Red Carpet Spotlight

Best Dressed Celebs At BAFTA 2025: The much-anticipated BAFTAs 2025 Awards, one of Britain’s biggest nights in film and television, concluded on February 16. The event was held at the Royal Festival Hall, where stars gathered to celebrate cinematic excellence.

The red carpet witnessed dazzling appearances from Hollywood’s finest, including Selena Gomez, Lupita Nyong’o, Saoirse Ronan, and Zoe Saldana. It was a night of high fashion, with celebrities gracing the event in exquisite designer ensembles.

Let’s take a look at our top seven favorite outfits from the recently concluded BAFTAs 2025.

Selena Gomez

Singer and actress Selena Gomez, who wears many hats, never fails to impress with her stunning ensembles at events. The Lose You to Love Me singer graced the BAFTA 2025 Awards in a Schiaparelli gown featuring a black and silver design adorned with dazzling embellishments.

Selena Gomez. Image: Instagram

Zoe Saldana

Actress Zoe Saldana arrives in a Saint Laurent for the BAFTA 2025 Awards.

Zoe Saldana. Image: Instagram

Ariana Grande

Another talented artist, actress, and singer, Ariana Grande, stunned at the BAFTA 2025 Awards, captivating the audience in a black and blush gown full of volume and drama, while keeping her makeup simple and elegant.

Ariana Grande. Image: Instagram

Cynthia Erivo

The Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo turned heads in a sculpted silhouette white lace gown as she arrived at the BAFTA 2025 Awards. She dazzled with confidence on the red carpet, wearing a custom-designed Louis Vuitton creation.

Cynthia Erivo. Image: Instagram

What is BAFTA?