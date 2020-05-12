Bandana Becomes the New Quarantine Fashion Symbol For Men; Here's Why

In this time of lockdown, many of us have not been able to make the visit to our barbers as all the salons are closed. While we still like to take to social media and share selfies, lockdown hair has made it a bit difficult. Like us, celebs also are seen keeping their lockdown hair under a bandana before coming in front of the camera. Take a look at how the bandana has become the new quarantine fashion symbol.

Read Also | ‘Perfection’: Father Ties Bandana On His Daughter's Head, Netizens Call It ‘adorable’

Bandana becomes lockdown fashion symbol

The bandana has become one of the most sought-after accessories for men in this time of lockdown. While the bandana has come back in trend, fashion houses have started making designer printed bandanas. Even in summer, the bandana is doing more for men in quarantine than a tie can.

Many celebs have been choosing this quarantine fashion symbol. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, singer Aditya Narayan, and TV actor Karan Tacker have sported banana during the lockdown. Take a look at the stars in a bandana here.

Read Also | Anita Hassanandani Shells Out Style Tips On How To Rock A Bandana; See Pic

Many might wonder why bandanas are back in demand. To answer this question, a designer named Jenjum Gadi talked to a leading daily and expressed that bandanas were a trend for a long time and David Beckham was seen wearing it a lot of time many years ago. The designer added that Beckham's paisley printed bandanas made him look sexier. He further added that these days everyone is growing an unmanageable mane and to tame it, a bandana can be used.

Read Also | Two Best Friends Take Body Positivity To Another Level In This Stunning Video; Watch

Apart from this, model Anand Dixit was also seen sporting a bandana to tame his mane during the lockdown. He told a media portal that he can't cut his hair on his own and can’t visit his hairdresser because of the lockdown. A bandana is the thing that is keeping his lockdown hair in check. He added that the trend will continue post the lockdown too.

Read Also | Mandira Bedi Shares A 12-minute Makeup Tutorial On Her Instagram; Check It Out