Barbour To Produce Protective Gowns & Masks For Healthcare Workers Amid Pandemic

The 126-year old British fashion brand Barbour has reportedly turned over its production line. The brand will now aim to make protective gowns for the frontline healthcare workers who are risking their lives and battling with Coronavirus outbreak. Barbour is reviving and reliving memories of its patriotic efforts during both world wars.

As per reports, many healthcare workers in Britain have raised several complaints regarding the shortage of protective equipment. This equipment includes protective gowns, hoods and safety masks. The Britain brand, Barbour, is popular for the production of wax jackets and country related clothing wear. Barbour is reportedly targeting the production of 23,000 gowns over the time span of three weeks.

The Chairman of Barbour, Margaret, told a reputed news wire that they hope at completing at least 7000 protective gowns by the end of the first week. She said that it is extremely worthwhile to know that they are playing their part and contributing to the battle against the pandemic. Margaret further said the project stemmed from her close relationship with the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, northwest England.

According to her, it was also the first hospital in Britain to treat the novel Coronavirus patients in the month of January. The Chairperson offered to help by recalling workers at Barbour’s South Shields factory which was following the national lockdown norm by remaining shut. However, she reorganised the factory’s layout to comply with the government’s order of social distancing.

She assured that the working factory is following all the regulations of social distancing. Margaret also added that all the workers are so enthusiastic to help, she thinks that everyone is together in this desperate time. She further pointed out that Barbour is no strange to adaptation.

Previously, during both world wars, the factory was reportedly turned over to make military garments to assist the war effort. We even made trench sleeping bags during World War One, which really upsets her a bit, said Margaret.

